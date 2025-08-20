Zane Smith's wife highlights Richmond weekend, celebrating No. 38's P11 finish in her father's presence 

Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith finished 11th at the Cook Out 400 at Richmond this weekend, which was proudly celebrated by his wife, McCall, via her Instagram Stories.
While Zane encountered a pit road accident with AJ Allmendinger, he was able to get a finish short of entering the top 10 for this race. Expressing her emotions over the same, given that the No. 38 driver achieved this feat in the presence of her father, Zane Smith's wife posted multiple pictures of her dad at the Richmond racetrack.
Posting a picture of her, Zane, and her father at the Cook Out 400, McCall Smith wrote:
"Love my papa! Got to spend the whole weekend with him and I loved every minute of it! He was SO happy and proud of Zane finishing 11th. From hugging Zane to the entire team lol. Loved seeing him so happy."
While McCall celebrated her husband's P11 finish at Richmond, she also updated fans on the No. 38 car losing a few spots at the racetrack after running into the No. 16 driver, AJ Allmendinger. During the Cook Out 400, McCall Smith took to X and wrote:
“The 16 pitting behind us, hit us pulling out, knocked us off the jack, and couldn’t put the tire on.. I mean, we have been getting completely screwed from every angle lol.”
Zane Smith dubs Carson Hocevar an "idiot" post-Iowa run in
The last couple of races have seen Zane Smith being involved in crashes that he isn't responsible for, and that is exactly what happened at the Iowa Speedway on August 3, 2025.
During the 2025 Iowa Corn 350, No. 77 driver Carson Hocevar lost control of his car while entering Turn 1, resulting in him wrecking Zane's left rear. The No. 38 driver spun and backed into the SAFER barrier.
Following the race, Zane Smith's crew chief, Ryan Bergenty, confronted Carson to express his discontent. Moreover, Zane addressed the incident ahead of the race at Watkins Glen, saying he couldn't have a conversation with Hocevar without him getting a $75,000 fine.
In his statement, the No. 38 driver was referring to the 2024 incident of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. getting slapped with a $75,000 fine after throwing hands at Kyle Busch after the NASCAR All-Star Race. Reflecting on his former teammate's perception in the media, Zane Smith added (via NASCAR):
“I think that the media feeds into him trying to play this like ‘Intimidator’ role, but then he’ll act like he’s your buddy, and then just be an idiot on social media. I was teammates with him, and everyone at that race shop, everyone in this garage, realizes he’s an idiot.”
Carson Hocevar, on the other hand, admitted to not having reached out to his former Spire Motorsports teammate, stating that Zane Smith had already attempted to take a swing at him.
“Why would I give a you-know-what to reach out? His tire guy or whoever wanted to get all in our face, which I thought was hilarious. So yeah, I mean, I wrecked him, which is cool- or which is what it is, right? He had the opportunity to take it back in his own hands, and he missed.” Hocevar told NASCAR
Despite the clash between the former Spire Motorsports teammates, Carson Hocevar admitted to letting Zane Smith pass at Watkins Glen to make up for the unintentional Iowa wreck.
