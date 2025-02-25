Zane Smith's wife McCall makes a striking fashion statement at AMS sporting a beige cropped jacket, wide leg jeans, and beanie

Front Row Motorsports racer Zane Smith acquired the 11th position at the Ambetter Health 400 on February 23, 2025. While the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series champion qualified 7th in the starting lineup, he didn't make it to the top 10 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway race.

Additionally, he was involved in a late-stage crash with Josh Berry at the Daytona 500 which resulted in the 65-lap segment ending under caution. Hence, Smith was 36th at the Daytona race under the DNF (Did Not Finish) category alongside Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and others.

However, the one thing that remained positively constant for Zane Smith in both races of the 2025 NASCAR season was his wife McCall showing up for him and cheering for her beau from the stands. In her latest Instagram update, McCall posted a photo of her alongside Smith at the Atlanta Motor Speedway with an orange heart emoji.

McCall Smith's OOTD at the Ambetter Health 400 (Image via Instagram/ @mccallkelli)

McCall made a striking fashion statement at the Ambetter Health 400 as she sported a white top with a beige cropped jacket and wide-leg jeans. She added a chic edge to her look by completing it with an off-white colored beanie and brown shades. Additionally, she accessorized her look with an 'S' shaped locket which probably stands for the initial of the couple's last name 'Smith'.

Zane Smith and McCall's love story dates back to their teenage years. The couple got engaged in April 2022 and got married in January 2024. McCall's maiden name is McCall Gaulding and she is the daughter of Kristin and Dwayne Gaulding. Her brother Gray Gaulding is a former NASCAR racer.

Recently, the duo took a trip to Anguilla Islands and St. Barts to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. McCall is seen cheering for Smith at most races; in fact, her Instagram bio reads:

"Cheerleader for @zanesmith 🏁🤍"

"We shared so much success together": Zane Smith makes his feelings known on returning to Front Row Motorsports

After a rookie season for Spire Motorsports as a part of a deal with Truckhouse Racing in 2024, Zane Smith returned to Front Row Motorsports for the 2025 NASCAR season. In an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Team F.R.M.'s general manager, Jerry Freeze explained that the team wanted to keep Smith in the F.R.M. camp the entire time. However, they didn't want to let go of their racers, Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland, at the time, given only 2 Cup cars were available with the team last season.

Moreover, the 2022 NASCAR truck series champion didn't want to continue with the Truck Series, resulting in a one-year hiatus from Front Row Motorsports. Commenting on his return to the team in an F.R.M. press release, Zane Smith mentioned:

"I’ve always felt at home with Front Row Motorsports. They believed in me when I signed with them to race in the Truck Series initially in 2022 and we shared so much success together, winning six races and a championship in two seasons."

While Zane Smith shares history with Front Row Motorsports, the racer also speaks highly of his teammates Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland, calling them "great friends". In the press release announcing his return to F.R.M., Smith also mentioned that the 3 of them have a lot to prove as young racers in the NASCAR Cup Series.

