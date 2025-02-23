Zane Smith’s wife McCall flexes her toned physique as she makes a painful admission

Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, shared her workout experience at the 'SolidCore' facility in Georgia on social media.

McCall married Zane Smith on January 11, 2024, after getting engaged in April 2022. Mrs. Smith is a lifestyle influencer on Instagram with over 12,000 followers. She frequently shares skincare, fashion, and health tips with her fans.

In her recent story, Zane Smith's wife flaunted her toned physique and shared that she was still sore from her workout on Thursday, February 20, at the SolidCore facility. She performed a Pilates-inspired, high-intensity, low-impact, full-body workout at SolidCore.

Reflecting upon the workout, McCall Smith captioned the story:

"still sore from my solidcore class on Thursday but I downloaded the ©form app so I can do her workout classes while on the road and it burreddd my core hates me right now."

McCall Smith flaunted her toned physique and opened up about her workout at SolidCore (Source: @mccallkelli via Instagram)

Mrs. Smith switched to the "FORM" app, a digital platform for fitness and wellness. The brand provides strength, Pilates, gym-based, pre- and post-workouts to the users. On the other hand, the SolidCore workout program focused on slow and controlled movements scientifically designed to make them stronger.

“So many cute pics”: Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith's confusion on what anniversary images to share

NASCAR Cup Series driver Zane Smith and his wife McCall Smith completed their first year of marriage and took a getaway trip. The couple went to St. Barts and Anguilla Islands in January 2025, during the off-season break, and shared her dilemma over what images to share.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith spent their first evening in the St. Barts Islands, enjoying wine and pineapple fruitcake. The next morning, they boarded a chartered plane to Anguilla for the next leg of their trip.

Following this, McCall gathered several "cute images" from her trip to two islands. While enjoying the picturesque view from the hotel's infinity pool on a sunny day, she shared a story about her dilemma and wrote:

"I have so much content I don't even know where to begin.... So many cute pics I need to share, and all of my outfits I wore on this trip!"

Front Row Motorsports driver and his wife enjoyed their stay to the fullest at the luxurious Belmond Cap Juluca five-star hotel. McCall also shared a short clip of her husband Zane Smith climbing a tree to pluck a coconut for her.

The 25-year-old driver parted ways with Spire Motorsports after concluding the 2024 season in P30. For the 2025 season, he joined his former Craftsman Truck Series team, Front Row Motorsport, and pilots the #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

