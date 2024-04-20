Commanders NFL Draft: Ranking Washington's worst draft picks over the past 10 years feat. Chase Young

One thing is certain: nothing the Washington Commanders power brokers have tried over the last 10 years has truly succeeded. That has been particularly evident in relation to the NFL Draft, explaining why they have only had two winning campaigns in the last 10 years and no postseason win in almost 20 years.

Over the past 10 years, the commanders have not only failed miserably at selecting quarterbacks, but they have also been utterly unsuccessful in cultivating a franchise quarterback.

Here's a look back at the worst draft decisions the team has made in the last decade:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Listing Commanders' worst draft picks in the last decade

5) WR Dyami Brown - Third-round pick (2021)

The fans were extremely intrigued when Dyami Brown was selected by the Washington Commanders with the 82nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Brown entered the league after a very successful collegiate career in North Carolina, but he hasn't yet made the move to the next tier.

He has been at most average during his first three seasons in Washington. He has only caught 29 of 62 throws for 476 receiving yards and three touchdowns in that span.

Brown has become a possible cut candidate this offseason, based on how many receivers the Commanders are able to get their hands on before training camp.

4) LB Ryan Anderson - Second-round pick (2017)

The Washington Commanders picked Ryan Anderson in the second round of the 2017 draft. He was among the few players who couldn't break into the starting lineup in a class that yielded an unexpected amount of effective players.

The linebacker only made four starts in as many seasons at Washington. He was drafted extremely highly for a guy who was eventually limited to a depth option.

Expand Tweet

3) RB Derrius Guice - Second-round pick (2018)

Several off-field concerns plagued Derrius Guice both before and after the Washington Commanders selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft with their second round pick.

Guice was detained in Virginia in 2020 following claims of three distinct domestic abuse events. But the charges were eventually dropped, as he and his ex-girlfriend came to an agreement.

Guice was also the target of numerous accusations throughout his undergraduate years, which caused LSU to remove him from school records.

Apart from his off-field issues, Guice was also not producing enough on the field. He missed his entire rookie season without playing due to an ACL tear. The player made just five appearances in 2019 and ran for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

2) DE Chase Young - First-round pick (2020)

The Washington Commanders were never satisfied with what they got from Chase Young, their 2020 second-overall selection. Young's time with the Commanders came to an unfortunate end when he was traded for a third-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers before the trade deadline of the 2023 season.

Young was expected to be a game-changing selection who would hasten coach Ron Rivera's 2021 reconstruction. But a string of injuries and infrequent misplays prevented him from living up to the hype.

Young won the Defensive Rookie of the Year in his debut season with the Commanders, but he would only appear in 12 games over the next two and a half seasons due to injuries.

Expand Tweet

1) QB Dwayne Haskins - First-round pick (2019)

Dwayne Haskins broke the previous Ohio State record for passing yards in a season during his incredible senior year in college. The Washington Commanders selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 Draft following that season.

Haskins left the Commanders after just two seasons despite having great pre-draft expectations. He only passed for 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 starts and threw an unremarkable 14 interceptions.

The Commanders made the decision to cut Haskins after he violated the COVID-19 lockdown procedure to go to his girlfriend's birthday party.