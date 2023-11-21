Derek Carr injury update: Latest on Saints QB for Fantasy Football Week 12

Derek Carr is in his first season with the New Orleans Saints after departing the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason. He has put together a relatively solid 2023 fantasy football season, ranking among the top 15 quarterbacks six times in his first ten games. He has started every game for the Saints this season, but that could potentially change in Week 12.

Carr suffered a concussion in their most recent game, knocking him out of the contest early. Despite serving their bye week last week, he remains in the NFL's official concussion protocols. He will need to clear all of the necessary requirements before being permitted to return to the football field. This potentially puts his Week 12 status in jeopardy.

Derek Carr injury update

Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints spent last week on their bye, giving Derek Carr additional time to recover from the concussion that he suffered in Week 10. More than a full week later, he reportedly remains in the NFL's official concussion protocols, according to head coach Dennis Allen during a press conference on Monday. This makes him questionable to play in Week 12 in a crucial NFC South divisional clash with the Atlanta Falcons.

Carr still has plenty of time to potentially receive clearance to play, but he will have several hurdles to clear first. A neutral third party conducts the concussion protocols, so he will be unable to participate for the Saints until he is cleared to do so.

Their first practice session is scheduled for Wednesday this week, so his activity at that session and his listing on the injury report will give a better idea of where he currently stands.

What happened to Derek Carr?

Carr was knocked out early during the New Orleans Saints' Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering a concussion. The injury occurred during the third quarter of the game. He also reportedly suffered a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, which is apparently not expected to impact his potential availability for Week 12. It is still worth monitoring.

Prior to exiting the contest early, Carr completed 13 of his 18 passing attempts for 110 yards. In his absence, backup quarterback Jameis Winston replaced him. If Carr cannot clear the concussion protocols before the Saints' Week 12 game against the Falcons, Winston will likely be named the starter.

When will Derek Carr return?

The Saints will hold their first official practice session in preparation for their Week 12 game against the Falcons on Wednesday. This will be Carr's first opportunity to get back onto the football field since being injured in Week 10 against the Vikings. He also reportedly sprained his shoulder in addition to the concussion that he suffered, so he will need to overcome that as well.

If Carr is able to clear the concussion protocols at any point this week, he should be expected to play in Week 12. While his shoulder injury is reportedly not considered serious, his official listing on the Saints' injury report, first released on Wednesday, will provide a better idea of where he stands with it following their bye week.

He should be considered questionable to play for now. But appears to have a pretty good shot to be available this week.

