Giants vs Seahawks Week 4 MNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Exploring fantasy football projections for Matt Breida, Zach Charbonnet and more

Week 4 of the 2023 fantasy football season will conclude with Monday Night Football when the New York Giants host the Seattle Seahawks. Many fantasy managers will have difficult lineup decisions to make for the final game of the week, especially those who are currently trailing in their matchups.

This is the last opportunity to secure a victory this week, so every choice is magnified.

The following breakdown will help make some of those decisions a bit easier by analyzing each of the specific positional situations this week. While the game offers a relatively favorable fantasy football environment, it's still important to pay attention to individual matchups before finalizing lineup decisions.

Monday Night Football Week 4 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Week 4 MNF RBs

The official injury report for a particular game is also always important to take note of. This game between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants features few injuries that are expected to have much of a fantasy football impact, with the exception of one major player. Saquon Barkley is officially listed as doubtful with a high ankle sprain, so he's unlikely to play in Week 4.

If Barkley is in fact officially ruled out for this contest as expected, it will likely be Matt Breida who is named the Giants' starting running back once again. This is obviously a significant downgrade as Barkley is one of the best overall running backs in the NFL. He was also a first-round pick in most fantasy drafts this year, so it's a devastating loss for fantasy managers as well.

Though Barkley is likely unavailable for this matchup, many solid fantasy football options will be featured in this concluding game for Week 4. The following list outlines which players should find their way into lineups and who is better off left on the bench.

MNF Week 4 fantasy football Start 'Em

Daniel Jones

While Daniel Jones has severely struggled as a passer during the 2023 fantasy football season so far, his rushing statistics are saving his overall value. He is an excellent example of how rushing quarterbacks have a significantly higher floor than pocket passers, even when they are clearly not playing well.

Jones is currently averaging the third-most carries per game and fourth-most rushing yards per game among quarterbacks. This alone makes him a solid starter, especially against the Seahawks' weak passing defense. This favorable matchup offers Jones an opportunity to get back on track, as the Seahawks are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Geno Smith

After a breakout fantasy football season last year, Geno Smith has been relatively solid again in 2023. He is currently completing 69 percent of his passes and has only recorded one turnover in his first three games.

While he only has four touchdowns so far, that could change against the Giants' struggling defense. They are allowing 33 points per game this year, so Smith should have plenty of opportunities to get into the endzone.

Kenneth Walker

Kenneth Walker makes for an obvious starter in fantasy lineups for Week 4, as he usually is. He is even more attractive this week than usual on his current hot streak, scoring multiple touchdowns in each of his last two games. He's also the workhorse for the Seahawks so far, earning more than 65 percent of their backfield touches through three games.

DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf has easily been the most consistent wide receiver for the Seahawks so far this year, emerging as Geno Smith's preferred target in the passing game. He has recorded at least six receptions, 75 yards, or a touchdown in all three of his games so far, finishing among the top 25 wide receivers in fantasy football twice. He is a lineup lock this week and just about every week.

Tyler Lockett

In Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, Tyler Lockett exploded for eight receptions on ten targets and scored two touchdowns on his way to a WR6 finish in PPR leagues. This clearly demonstrates his upside in the right matchups, making him a solid option against the Giants. Despite subpar finishes in his other two games this year, he can be started in Week 4.

Darren Waller

The Giants desperately needed more weapons in their passing game entering the 2023 NFL season, which they addressed during the offseason. Their most notable addition was acquiring Darren Waller, one of the top tight ends in the NFL.

He has essentially served as the WR1 for Daniel Jones, despite playing a different position. He's averaging seven targets per game and his volume makes him one of the best fantasy tight ends.

MNF Week 4 fantasy football Sit 'Em

Matt Breida

Despite being named the starting running back last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Breida turned in a disappointing fantasy performance. Filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley, Breida recorded just seven touches for 18 yards. Scoring a touchdown last week salvaged his overall fantasy score, but he will be extremely difficult to trust in Week 4.

Zach Charbonnet

While his usage has increased each week, Zach Charbonnet has yet to eclipse ten carries in a single game so far this year. He is still clearly taking a back seat to Kenneth Walker and will be too risky to start until he earns a larger role in the Seahawks offense. He's an excellent bench stash, but that's about it for now.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Like Charbonnet, Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes for an excellent bench stash in fantasy football leagues, but his overall usage makes his floor way too low to trust in weekly lineups. He's clearly the third option behind Metcalf and Lockett and the Seahawks don't pass the ball enough to support three fantasy wide receivers.

Giants WRs

While the Giants are relatively deep at wide receiver, no individual option makes for a strong fantasy option. Darius Slayton currently leads the group in total usage, but he's averaging just six targets and 36 yards per game. Daniel Jones spreads the ball around too much to trust any of their pass-catchers, other than Darren Waller.

Noah Fant

While Noah Fant is clearly the leading tight end for the Seahawks, he has been losing some of his snaps to Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson. Fant is also listed as questionable with a knee injury, further hurting his fantasy outlook this week. Despite finishing among the top 15 tight ends in consecutive weeks, he's better left on the bench in Week 4 for Monday Night Football.

