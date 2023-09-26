Saquon Barkley injury update: Latest on Giants RB for fantasy football Week 4

Saquon Barkley has been the beating heart of the New York Giants offense since he arrived on the scene. Unfortunately for him, it's meant getting hit early and often. Even the strongest human bodies can't take the brunt of the punishment of the NFL and as such, Barkley's been dealing with wounds in the early part of the 2023 season.

Here's a look at the situation and how things are shaping up as the calendar switches to Week 4.

Saquon Barkley at Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

Saquon Barkley injury update

The Giants running back suffered what was initially feared to be a low-ankle sprain but, it was diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain.

Speaking about the injury on Sunday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport indicated that it was the better of the two outcomes, leaving the running back as week-to-week.

With almost another full week before the team faces the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, there is a chance that he'll be able to play in the contest.

What happened to Saquon Barkley?

Per Draft Sharks, the running back suffered a high-ankle sprain called a "Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2."

The injury happened in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals near the end of the team's miraculous 4th quarter comeback. He missed Week 3 due to the injury and without him, the team fell short against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

Backup Matt Breida took over the duties, but wasn't used much as the team fell behind early and the Giants began passing early and often. Still, despite only getting four carries, he earned a touchdown.

When will Saquon Barkley return?

The Giants running back is listed as questionable for the team's Week 4 tilt against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. The team is 1-2 and facing a tipping point for the season. 2-2 looks much better than 1-3.

As such, they will do everything in their power to get the beating heart of their offense on the field.

Seattle just got done taking care of business against the Carolina Panthers, putting up 37 points. If the Giants want a chance in the game, they're going to need their running back. It'll be a race against time, but at least the team has an extra day with the game being played on Monday Night Football.

If Saquon Barkley cannot play, the duties are again expected to fall to Matt Breida. The Seahawks have an offense that has proven to be difficult to stop. As such, expect a heavy dose of running, no matter who gets the nod for the team's second primetime matchup in as many weeks.