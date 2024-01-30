How many Chiefs players are on the 2024 Pro Bowl roster? Full AFC roster explored

The 2024 Pro Bowl games are just around the corner but there have been some adjustments to the AFC roster, as there are a handful of Kansas City Chiefs players who won't feature in the exhibition game.

The Chiefs had another strong 2023 regular season, finishing with an 11-6 record and clinching the AFC West title. Five of Andy Reid's players — Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Creed Humphrey, Joe Thuney, and Chris Jones — earned Pro Bowl honors.

The Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the big game. Hence, their five Pro Bowlers won't be participating in this year's exhibition matchup. Their replacements have been confirmed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The all-important Super Bowl takes place on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs-49ers game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Full list of AFC players for 2024 Pro Bowl

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will replace Patrick Mahomes as the AFC quarterback in the 2024 Pro Bowl games

Here's a look at the entire AFC roster for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl games:

Quarterbacks : Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins)

: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) Running Backs : Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins), James Cook (Buffalo Bills), Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)

: Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins), James Cook (Buffalo Bills), Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) Fullback : Alec Ingold (Miami Dolphins)

: Alec Ingold (Miami Dolphins) Wide Receivers : Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins), Amari Cooper (Cleveland Browns), Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) and Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals)

: Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins), Amari Cooper (Cleveland Browns), Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) and Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) Tight Ends : David Njoku (Cleveland Browns) and Evan Engram (Jacksonville Jaguars)

: David Njoku (Cleveland Browns) and Evan Engram (Jacksonville Jaguars) Offensive Tackles : Laremy Tunsil (Houston Texans), Dion Dawkins (Buffalo Bills) and Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins)

: Laremy Tunsil (Houston Texans), Dion Dawkins (Buffalo Bills) and Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins) Offensive Guards : Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts), Joel Bitonio (Cleveland Browns) and Kevin Zeitler (Baltimore Ravens)

: Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts), Joel Bitonio (Cleveland Browns) and Kevin Zeitler (Baltimore Ravens) Centers : Ryan Kelly (Indianapolis Colts) and Tyler Linderbaum (Baltimore Ravens)

: Ryan Kelly (Indianapolis Colts) and Tyler Linderbaum (Baltimore Ravens) Defensive Ends : Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders) and Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals)

: Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders) and Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) Interior Linemen : DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis Colts), Quinnen Williams (New York Jets) and Justin Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens)

: DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis Colts), Quinnen Williams (New York Jets) and Justin Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens) Outside Linebackers : T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers), Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers) and Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars)

: T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers), Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers) and Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars) Inside Linebackers : Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens) and Patrick Queen (Baltimore Ravens)

: Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens) and Patrick Queen (Baltimore Ravens) Cornerbacks : Pat Surtain II (Denver Broncos), Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins) and Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns)

: Pat Surtain II (Denver Broncos), Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins) and Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns) Free Safety : Justin Simmons (Denver Broncos) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers)

: Justin Simmons (Denver Broncos) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers) Strong Safety : Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens)

: Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens) Long Snapper : Ross Matiscik (Jacksonville Jaguars)

: Ross Matiscik (Jacksonville Jaguars) Punter : AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders)

: AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders) Kicker : Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens)

: Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) Return Specialist : Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos)

: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos) Special Teamer : Miles Killebrew (Pittsburgh Steelers)

: Miles Killebrew (Pittsburgh Steelers) Injury replacements: Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver (Buffalo Bills), Wyatt Teller, Guard (Cleveland Browns), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB (Cleveland Browns)