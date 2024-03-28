How to watch Drake Maye's Pro Day: TV channel, schedule and all you need to know

North Carolina's Drake Maye, among the most highly-rated quarterbacks in the upcoming Draft class, had a stellar two-year spell at UNC. The Tar Heels star will be poised to make a splash at the professional level. During his collegiate career, Maye posted a stat line of 8,018 passing yards, 63 TDs and 16 interceptions.

Ahead of the Draft, the future NFL QB has decided to participate at the North Carolina Pro Day. At the event, scouts will get the chance to watch him and his teammates in action. This article will tell you everything you need to know about watching the event live.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How to watch Drake Maye's Pro Day live

The North Carolina Pro Day will feature some of the Tar Heels' finest. QB Drake Maye, wide receiver Devontez Walker, defensive tackle Myles Murphy and linebacker Cedric Gray are some of the names. Representatives of all 32 NFL teams will watch them as they look to find the following franchise cornerstones.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

The North Carolina Pro Day will be broadcast on the ACC Network on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET and on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET. Furthermore, people interested in live-streaming the event can do so via FuboTV and DAZN.

Here's what you need to know about the Pro Day:

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Live stream: FuboTV

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Expand Tweet

Drake Maye's draft projection explored

The 2024 NFL Draft class is one of the most stacked in recent memory, with at least four QBs having the potential to be Week 1 starters in 2024. Drake Maye is one of them, so we expect him to be drafted by a team desperate for an urgent solution to their QB woes.

Most Draft analysts see Maye being selected as either the QB2 behind Caleb Williams or QB3 behind Williams and Jayden Daniels. The Washington Commanders have the second overall pick, and Maye's passing ability could be an asset for the rebuilding franchise.

Furthermore, the Washington Commanders have a coach with Super Bowl experience in Dan Quinn, and that should be an asset for a rookie QB.

However, it wouldn't be a wrong landing spot if Maye goes to the New England Patriots with the third overall pick. The Patriots have a proud heritage and a new head coach. Maye could be the perfect QB to usher them into a new era post-Bill Belichick.

Expand Tweet

The current first-round draft order

Here's a look at the current NFL first-round draft order:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs