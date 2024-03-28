Drake Maye draft projection: Could UNC QB's stock fall with J.J. McCarthy on the rise?

Drake Maye is an interesting quarterback prospect. For two years, he's been hailed as a top prospect and part of the strongest QB class in some time. There's a bit of fatigue setting in, causing some to believe he's not going to be picked as highly or that he won't be as good in the NFL. He's been a great player for two years, and he's a top prospect as a result in spite of recent discourse.

With Jayden Daniels in play and J.J. McCarthy reportedly shooting up draft boards, there's no telling where Maye might end up. Here's where our mock draft simulation placed him as well as the possible landing spots in the first round that he might be taken with.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Drake Maye Draft Projection

Drake Maye's draft stock has taken a hit but through no fault of the player. The NFL world is experiencing a bit of prospect fatigue, which happens to a lot of players. However, there's a reason he's been considered one of the best QBs in this class and a big reason it's a loaded QB class.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Sportskeeda's Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft Simulator can help determine where the UNC QB could go. There's a wide range of possibilities. He's not likely to be in play for first overall. Caleb Williams is just that special. Anything after that, he's very probable.

First round of NFL mock draft

This mock draft saw him go in a familiar spot: second overall. The Washington Commanders are reportedly considering Jayden Daniels in the spot, but they opted for a younger player with a higher ceiling. That left the other teams with a decision, but Maye was off the board early.

How high could UNC QB go?

That draft projection is really how high Drake Maye could go. It's difficult to see the Chicago Bears passing on Caleb Williams. If they did, it would be in a trade down, and the team that moves up to first wouldn't pass on Williams, either.

However, second is far from a lock. Jayden Daniels could easily go there. There are rumors (however extremely unlikely they may be) that J.J. McCarthy is in play at number two. If he falls to third, the Patriots would likely grab him, but just like in the mock above, they might opt for the best receiver prospect in recent memory instead.

That could leave Maye stumbling down the board. It is unlikely he falls out of the top 10, as many teams might consider a trade up to six, seven, or eight if he was available. Nevertheless, he could be drafted anywhere from second overall to 13th, though it would be a pretty big surprise to see the star quarterback fall that far.