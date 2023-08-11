Is Deshaun Watson playing today? Update on Browns QB ahead of Cleveland's 2023 NFL preseason opener  

After sitting out the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets, Deshaun Watson is ready to suit up for the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback announced that he will start against the Washington Commanders on Friday, Aug. 11.

The Commanders vs Browns preseason game is scheduled to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio. On Wednesday, Watson spoke to reporters and said:

"I just know I'm starting off. The biggest thing is getting a feel for pregame and starting off the game, also getting myself back into routine of the season."

Watson is fit and listed as available for the clash against the Commanders. The signal-caller has looked sharp since arriving at Cleveland's training camp last month.

However, Watson also hinted that he might not play the entire game against Washington on Friday. The 27-year-old insisted that he didn't want to risk any injury before the regular season begins next month.

Here's a look at the full preseason schedule for the Browns:

Preseason Week 1: Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns — Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 2: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles — Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 3: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs — Aug. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET

Deshaun Watson's stats in the 2022 NFL season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson had a rather underwhelming 2022 season with the Cleveland Browns. He was suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy. The quarterback eventually made his debut for Cleveland in December, in an outing against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Watson finished the season with a mere 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns on 99 passes across six games last season. He also added 175 rushing yards on 35 carries with one touchdown.

However, Watson will be hoping to improve on his stats in the upcoming NFL season in a bid to attain glory with Cleveland.