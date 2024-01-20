Is Gus Edwards playing today? Latest on Ravens RB for Divisional Playoff game vs Texans

In today's AFC playoff divisional round matchup with the Houston Texans, running back Gus Edwards of the Baltimore Ravens is expected to start. The star running back is not at risk of missing the important game as he was not listed on the team's injury report during the week.

Furthermore, the only players that have been ruled out for the Ravens for Saturday are tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Tylan Wallace and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

The 28-year-old Edwards has surpassed his previous career best of six touchdowns from 2020 with 13 this term. He has also started for the Ravens this season as a running back since J.K. Dobbins' season-ending Achilles injury in the season's opening game.

Thanks mainly to Edwards' outstanding performance, the Ravens have dominated this year, winning 13 games in the regular season while securing a first-round bye.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular season finale, coach John Harbaugh chose to rest players such as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and quarterback Lamar Jackson. Edwards nevertheless continued to play in that game, finishing with 48 yards and no touchdowns.

Edwards and the other Ravens players should be well-rested for today's game at M&T Bank Stadium versus the Texans, having enjoyed a bye last week.

Gus Edwards has accumulated 810 running yards on 198 carries and 13 touchdowns this season. He has also added 12 catches for 180 yards.

Gus Edwards injury status: What happened to Ravens RB?

Gus Edwards is completely healthy ahead of Baltimore Ravens' divisional round matchup with the Houston Texans on Saturday.

The star running back has been an essential component of the offense since signing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2019. However, his increased importance to the team has come from his top-tier production this season.

Edwards participated fully in the Ravens' practice this week and will likely be needed in today's divisional round encounter.

At 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, the Ravens will take on the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium for a place in the AFC championship game next week.