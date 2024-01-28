Is Rashee Rice playing today? Latest on Chiefs WR's hamstring injury for AFC Championship Game vs Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs rookie receiver Rashee Rice is expected to play in today's AFC Championship Game despite being listed as having a hamstring issue in this week's injury report.

Although Rice injured his hamstring two weeks ago in a Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins, it hasn't stopped him from showing off his abilities and significantly contributing to the team's postseason victories.

Rice's health is not a cause for concern as the Chiefs prepare for a crucial game against the Baltimore Ravens. He participated fully in all three practices this week, indicating that he's ready to be a key player in the impending postseason matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Throughout the regular season, Rice was by far the Chiefs' top wide receiver. As the campaign rolled on, he got better and twice finished with more than 100 yards in his last six contests. He has improved on that run in the postseason, and his role in the Chiefs' attack appears to be growing.

With tight end Travis Kelce, the SMU product has solidified himself as Kansas City's top option in the passing attack. He's also expected to be a major part of the Chiefs' game plan against the Ravens in the championship game.

Despite having a hamstring strain noted on the injury report for most of the week, rookie receiver Rice is pleased with how his body has recovered and appreciative of his teammates for helping him get ready.

Rashee Rice said:

"I've got the vets around me. They instruct me on how to maintain my physical health over the extended season. Despite preparing for the combine, the draft, and other events, I was hoping for a lengthy season this year since I love this sport. I didn't come to the NFL to have a short season.”

Expand Tweet

Rashee Rice injury status: What happened to Chiefs WR?

Although rookie receiver Rashee Rice suffered a hamstring injury in the Wild Card round game against the Miami Dolphins to begin the postseason, he's now not listed as injured. That means he's healthy enough to participate in the next game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rice is not expected to miss today's game. That's because he was available for the Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills in last week's Divisional Round matchup and was also able to log full participation in practice throughout the week.

Expand Tweet

In the last few weeks, Rashee Rice and Patrick Mahomes have developed a stronger rapport through spontaneous plays.

For the Chiefs to have a chance to defeat the Ravens and make it to the Super Bowl for a second straight year, both of them must be at the top of their game on Sunday.