Mecole Hardman landing spots: 3 teams that should pursue Super-Bowl winning WR in free agency

Mecole Hardman was not quite his best self in the 2023-24 season but comfortably made its biggest play.

At Super Bowl LVIII, the wide receiver won the Kansas City Chiefs their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy by catching the game-winning touchdown with three seconds left in overtime.

Before that, he had been struggling for touches in the New York Jets, which led Joe Douglas to trade him back to Arrowhead for a 2025 sixth-round pick. Now, he enters free agency, hoping to make himself a viable pass-catcher for teams desperate for one. Which of them will be the best fit?

Three best fits for Mecole Hardman

#3 Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could add support for Drake London

Drake London sorely needs help. Nearly every single wideout for the Atlanta Falcons is set to become a free agent, which leaves him in need of someone who can reduce his workload.

Enter Mecole Hardman, who has the winning mindset that the team has yet to rediscover in the Terry Fontenot era. A backfield of the two and complemented by tight end Kyle Pitts, could also reduce the bodily punishment running backs Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson have to endure when carrying the ball.

#2 New York Giants

Sterling Shepard may leave soon

The New York Giants have never had the best wide receiver corps in the league. but Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton were as close a pair as one coud get. In 2024, though, that may change.

Shepard is set to enter free agency soon, and a history of injuries may convince general manager Joe Schoen to start anew. He somewhat began the transition by drafting Jalin Hyatt last year, but he needs more.

That could put the Giants in the Mecole Hardman sweepstakes: a young, yet very credientialed deep/slot threat who could boost their chanes of returning to the playoffs.

#1 Kansas City Chiefs

Will Kadarius Toney be the odd man out in the Chiefs' WR corps?

This is no joke: the Kansas City Chiefs may end up re-signing Mecole Hardman anyway, espacially after his heroics.

They have one obvious person to ditch if that happens: the much-maligned Kadarius Toney, who struggled with dropped passes and penalties and was a healthy scrath in Las Vegas.

These moves may be for the best, as the offense looks to regain its momentum after a seeming regression.