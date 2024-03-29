Michael Penix Jr to Giants? Mock draft sees Giants land intriguing 2024 draft prospect to fill out QB room 

As per reports, the New York Giants' front office alongside coaching staff led by Brian Daboll were present at Washington's Pro Day. Top prospects like Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze showcased their skills as the franchise holds the sixth overall pick in the draft.

The Giants' quarterback situation isn't ideal, as there are rumors around the team's lacking trust in Daniel Jones. That could result in the franchise drafting a quarterback in the draft. Could it be Washington's Penix Jr.?

On Sportskeeda's Mock Draft simulator, we chose the Giants and tried to see what the franchise could get if they traded down from the sixth overall pick to draft Penix Jr.

Initially, the Denver Broncos offered the 12th overall pick, and next year's first-round pick to the Giants, and we accepted the offer. Later, the Miami Dolphins offered the 21st overall pick, 55th overall pick and a second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft in exchange for the 12th overall pick and the 107th overall pick.

After accepting the Dolphins' offer, we drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the 21st overall pick, which is being viewed as the ideal draft projection for the Huskies quarterback.

Giants trade down with Broncos and Dolphins to draft Michael Penix Jr.

With this strategy, not only did the New York Giants get their new franchise quarterback but also gained a 2025 first and second-round pick, along with another second-round pick in this year's draft.

Nobody knows what the Giants will eventually do with the sixth overall pick, but if they want to draft Michael Penix Jr., trading down to get more assets in return is the best option.

Daniel Jones signed a four-year $160 million contract extension with the franchise last year but didn't perform well in the six games he played before suffering an ACL injury. Drafting a quarterback like Penix Jr. will give the Giants much more flexibility, as they will not be tied to Jones for the long term.

Result of the draft with Penix Jr. going to New York

Exploring Michael Penix Jr’s scouting report

Michael Penix Jr: NFL Combine

After a stellar season with Washington, Michael Penix Jr. declared for the NFL Draft. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist, throwing for 4903 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 15 games, leading the Huskies to the National Championship Game.

During his Pro Day, Penix had a sub 4.6 40-yard dash timing and impressed. Although he didn't run the ball much in college, the 23-year-old quarterback displayed his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback.

Penix Jr. has a great command on deep throws and made a lot of big plays in college. He could make an immediate impact in the NFL if he's surrounded by talented players. However, considering how the Giants are constructed, if they draft Penix, they should not play him in his rookie season.

As mentioned earlier, his 40-yard dash timing was a huge positive, as it's a skill that's required in the current NFL. Multiple teams could be interested in drafting Penix later in the first round.

Based on the work he has put in so far, Penix Jr. could be a Tua Tagovailoa-esque quarterback in the league, which is a good thing, as long-term starting quarterbacks are not easy to find in the draft.