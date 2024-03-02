Mike Evans landing spots: 3 teams that should pursue WR in free agency after Bucs release

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a chance to lock Mike Evans to a multi-year contract extension last February. However, the two sides failed to finalize an agreement due to pricing discrepancies. Evans became a free agent after playing ten seasons with the Bucs as the negotiations faltered.

While he will turn 31 a month before the 2024 NFL season starts, the Texas A&M product is among the most productive wideouts in the league. He completed his tenth consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2023 (1,255 to be exact) with a league-leading 13 touchdowns.

Therefore, the bidding war for his services could be intense. But Evans’ agent, Deryk Gilmore, revealed what his client seeks for his next NFL stop. As shared by Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Gilmore said:

“Mike wants to play with an elite quarterback in an offense that will showcase him — and be paid like a top wide receiver. He doesn’t want to play with a rookie QB. Winning a Super Bowl is a key priority.”

Spotrac estimates Evans’ market value at a $23.8 million average annual salary, the eighth-highest value among wideouts. Likewise, they see him deserving of a four-year, $95.3 million contract, ranking 36th among the biggest NFL contracts.

3 Teams that make sense for free agent Mike Evans

Those preferences narrowed down the teams that must pursue Mike Evans in free agency. While he could field several offers from teams willing to meet his price, his stature and impact allow him to be selective. But once legal tampering with free agents starts on March 11, these three franchises must be ready to present a compelling offer.

#1 – Buffalo Bills

Gabriel Davis might have said goodbye to the Bills via an eight-minute Instagram video with his highlights and accomplishments. His departure will leave a massive void in the Bills’ passing game, especially in their big-play attack.

Mike Evans could be the difference-maker Buffalo needs to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. Likewise, Josh Allen fits his preference for a top-tier play-caller. But with Evans wanting to be paid top-dollar, Buffalo must make some moves to clear cap space for his salary demands.

#2 – Baltimore Ravens

Zay Flowers will have a great career as an NFL wide receiver. He will get support in the passing game from tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. However, their wideout rotation is shallow because Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman underperformed.

Two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson will benefit from having Mike Evans, another passing target who can stretch the field, while Flowers, Andrews, and Likely dominate the short and intermediate routes. Evans averaged 15.9 yards per catch last season and 15.3 yards per reception throughout his career.

#3 – Kansas City Chiefs

Despite winning their second consecutive Super Bowl title, the Chiefs have questionable options at wide receiver after Rashee Rice and Mecole Hardman Jr. They already let go of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, leaving an open roster spot.

Regarding elite quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes should be at the top after winning his third Super Bowl title in five seasons. With Mahomes and Mike Evans looking like a perfect match to bolster the Chiefs’ struggling offense, the salary cap will be the biggest concern because they are only $3.4 million under the $255.4 million limit.