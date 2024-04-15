5 biggest UFL 2024 Week 3 takeaways feat. Adrian Martinez and Stallions trampling over Showboats

The UFL finished its third week of regular season action for their inaugural season. As the eight teams jockey for position, they have seven weeks to secure one of the four playoff spots.

But before getting to Week 4, here are five takeaways from the previous round of games.

1) Stallions continue to dominate despite quarterback change

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Adrian Martinez took over from Matt Corral as starting quarterback in Week 3, the Birmingham Stallions still earned their third consecutive victory via a 33-14 blowout against the Memphis Showboats. The Stallions had a 12-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back.

Martinez finished the game with 18 completions for 334 yards and two touchdown passes. He added a rushing touchdown out of 44 yards from the ground. Meanwhile, the Stallions won their first three games in the 2024 UFL season with an average margin of 13 points.

2) Carlos Davis is a UFL defensive beast

The nose tackle from Nebraska had 12 tackles and a sack in three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But in his first three games for the UFL’s Stallions, he has 15 tackles and a league-leading five sacks. He leads Birmingham’s punishing defense, which also features Taco Charlton (3 sacks), DaMarcus Mitchell (2 sacks), and Kyahva Tezino (22 tackles).

3) Renegades wasting Luis Perez’s impressive start

In three games, Perez completed 66 percent of his passes (64 out of 97 attempts) for four touchdowns. He leads the league in passing yards per game (245.7) and has thrown only one interception. Despite that solid stat line, the Arlington Renegades remain winless in the 2024 UFL season.

They’ve suffered back-to-back heartbreaks, losing to the St. Louis Battlehawks in Week 2 by three points and to the D.C. Defenders in Week 3 by a point.

4) Jake Bates remains perfect

After making headlines for converting field goals from 64 and 62 yards, Michigan Panthers placekicker Jake Bates hasn’t missed an FG try in five attempts. In Week 3 against the Houston Roughnecks, he converted kicks from 46 and 55 yards, helping his team secure the 34-20 victory and improve their record to 2-1.

5) Low gate attendance plagues the league

The St. Louis Battlehawks set the bar high when 40,317 fans showed up at The Dome at America’s Center in Week 2 against the Renegades. However, that’s an exception in the 2024 UFL season because football fans are not attending the games.

In Week 3, the game between the Stallions and the Showboats had the highest attendance at 12,265. The Battlehawks and the San Antonio Brahmas played in front of 11,790 fans at the Alamodome.

The Defenders-Renegades game had only 8,411 people in attendance. Worse yet, the Panthers defeated the Roughnecks with 6,952 people watching at Ford Field.