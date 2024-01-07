“Bryce Young needs to be freed”: Fans call out Panthers franchise after DJ Chark Jr.’s error costs team vs Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young had a tough time getting used to the rigors of NFL football this season. But he hasn't had much help.

With an offense that, aside from Adam Thielen, doesn't have many weapons, Young has struggled.

But when others get a chance to make a play, more often than not, things go south. And that happened with Young and receiver DJ Chark against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Panthers having nothing to play for but pride, fans wanted to see them end the offseason on a high note. But Chark's incident during the first half made fans tear their hair out.

Fans sympathize with Bryce Young over Chark's fumble

Highlight plays have been few and far between for Young this year. But against Tampa Bay, he scrambled and hit Chark for a 43-yard touchdown, or so we thought. The receiver tried to launch into the endzone and fumbled, and the play was ruled a touchback.

One fan sympathized with Young and wrote on X that he needs to play away from Carolina:

"Bryce Young needs to be freed."

While other fans gave their thoughts on DJ Chark's fumble.

Most fans sympathized with Young after Chark's fumble, as the Panthers have had a forgetful season.

Bryce Young and the Panthers endure a tough season

Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars

The first season for high draft picks, especially QBs, can be scary if drafted to a poor team. This holds for Young, who experienced a baptism of fire this year.

Young has a 2-13 record and has thrown for just 2,783 yards, 11 touchdowns and ten interceptions before Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Many feel the Panthers need to get their young QB some offensive help with Thielen, who is 33 years old and has 1,002 receiving yards on 101 catches.

Chark is the next-best receiver with 479 yards and 33 receptions. That needs to change going forward.

While it was a steep learning curve, Young's first NFL season did not sail smoothly. Further, things didn't get any better for him, with his receiver fumbling the ball in the endzone for a touchback.