Calvin Ridley has found a new home.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the former All-Pro wide receiver had inked a massive four-year, $92-million deal with the Tennessee Titans. He had played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2023-24 season, his first since being suspended for gambling. He had 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns.

The move gives incoming sophomore quarterback Will Levis another top-tier receiving option beside DeAndre Hopkins, who is entering the final year of his contract.

What missing out on Calvin Ridley means for Patriots, Jaguars

There were two other teams that had reportedly been competing for Calvin Ridley's services: the New England Patriots and his now-former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Each team had offered the wideout an annual amount between what the Titans eventually gave him ($23 million and <$20 million, respectively); but with neither succeeding, what happens now?

The Jaguars seem better-off, especially since they still have Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram. On Monday, they also reportedly agreed to terms with former Baltimore Raven Devin Duvernay, who found himself being relegated to return duties after the entry of veterans Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr. and the drafting of Zay Flowers.

The Patriots, meanwhile, still need an upgrade beside JuJu Smith-Schuster after releasing DeVante Parker. But while missing out on Ridley is obviously a significant blow, they still have a good number of options available, according to NBC Sports Boston's Nick Goss.

In the free agency list, Marquise Brown ended the 2023-24 season as the Arizona Cardinals' seond-most prolific receiver behind tight end Trey McBride. But with head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort eyeing Marvin Harrison Jr., analysts believe he could be viewed as expendable.

Another potential option is Mike Williams, who was recently released by the Los Angeles Chargers amidst a roster reshuffling under head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz. He is coming off a season-ending ACL injury, but should be healthy again in time for Week 1.

Other free agents mentioned are Tyler Boyd and KJ Osborne, while trade targets include Tyler Boyd, Keenan Allen, and Brandon Aiyuk.