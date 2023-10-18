The Philadelphia Eagles added some depth to the wide receiver position Tuesday as they signed veteran wideout Julio Jones to a one-year deal.

It is a move that many people did not see coming and could prove to be an interesting transaction as Jones is historically one of the greatest receivers of all-time.

Jones has been, however, less productive on the field in the past few years.

Following the signing, sports radio host Craig Carton, who hosts his own show The Craig Carton Show, blasted the Eagles for the decision to sign Jones.

He thinks the Eagles signed Jones as a result of them panicking following their loss to the New York Jets this past week:

"The signing of Julio Jones tells you that the clown team is panicking. Just because you lost one game. NY Jets beat you in front of 27 million people, you panic, you bring in an old wide receiver who hasn't been healthy in a decade, whose best days are way behind him, that's pathetic.

"Instead of fixing their offense which they haven't been playing up to their standards, their quarterback who has not played as well as last year, they go and get a 9-year-old wide receiver who can't play NFL football. But after your first loss of the season, to panic in this manner, and bringing AJ Brown's best friend is a joke, is just pathetic."

Julio Jones is one of the best wide receivers of all-time, but will he be able to help out the Philadelphia Eagles?

Julio Jones during NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Julio Jones is one of the best wide receivers of all-time. In his 12 seasons played in the NFL, he's earned seven Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro selections.

He has scored 63 touchdowns in his career from 903 receptions and has gained 13,629 receiving yards.

From 2014-2019, Jones recorded six-straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards. He hasn't hit that mark since the 2019 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles have two good wide receivers in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, who each recorded over 1,000 receiving yards last season. No other Philly wide receiver has more than four catches this season.

While he is aging and hasn't been that productive the past few years, Jones could become a good No. 3 option at wide receiver if he is healthy. He should have some open looks with the defense focusing on Brown and Smith.

