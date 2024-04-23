"Darren Waller fumbled, get him off my Giants": Fans react to Kelsey Plum's 'devastated' statement sparking divorce speculation

There may be question marks about New York Giants tight end Darren Waller's future in the NFL. However, now it appears there are also questions surrounding his marriage to two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum.

On Tuesday afternoon, Plum posted a statement on X about being 'devastated' and that she 'walked through fire for that man.' However, she wasn't ready to give more details just yet.

Plum's statement read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go. God has given me an incredible life and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day I'll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and every day I will continue to choose joy. Much Love KP."

The post sent shockwaves through the NFL and WNBA world and fans were shocked that the couple who married just one year ago are already splitting. New York Giants fans were calling for him to be released immediately. Others referenced his issues of fumbling and compared it to their relationship.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Plum's post comes as Waller has been contemplating retirement this offseason. The 31-year-old was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Giants last offseason. He played just 12 games, catching 52 passes for 552 yards and just one touchdown.

The football references and absolute shock of the news continued to flood the comment section of the post.

"Darren Waller fumbling Kelsey plum is one of the biggest fumbles in American history."-stated one fan

"Is this about who I think it is?? …knew bruh was about to fumble smdh." said another

"One year with the New York Football Giants and your career, marriage and life goes to hell."-another blamed the New York Giants

Some fans also mentioned Waller's past addiction issues as well as possible reasons for a split. That all remains speculation as Plum stated that she wasn't quite ready to share the details just yet.

While fans commented on the New York Giants tight end, many also shared their well wishes with Kelsey Plum. Hoping that everything goes well with her moving forward and into the new WNBA season. Waller has yet to address the Plum's post

"Sorry Kels. Much love"- one fan said

"On to your happy place! The court"- another user on X proclaimed

Per TMZ, the former power couple have filed a joint divorce petition.

Darren Waller hinted at marriage troubles in TikTok posts

This new development on Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller's marriage isn't the first time their relationship status has been in question. In January 2024, the New York Giants tight end posted cryptic videos on TikTok that left many questions confused.

Darren Waller's TikTok post which was taken off the social media platform went viral and can still be seen on X. In the video, the tight end is seen singing the words to the song "Think it over" by the Delfonics, to which he added the caption about his 'girl leaving him.'

This post had the couple's fans insinuating that they were getting a divorce. The New York Giants tight end told TMZ days after, that it was all a joke.

"When ya' girl bout to leave."

Expand Tweet

Darren Waller reportedly told TMZ that he was shocked at how his video was received. The WNBA champion never responded to the video or the assumptions made about it.