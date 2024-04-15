Is Kelsey Plum married? Closer look at 2x WNBA champion's personal life and more

WNBA veteran and 2-time champion Kelsey Plum made headlines for some personal reasons earlier this year when she married Las Vegas Raiders’ superstar Darren Waller. The two, who had started off with a whirlwind romance that quickly developed into a deep bond, initially started dating sometime during last year.

Some sources reported earlier this year that the couple was looking for a marriage license, suggesting that not all was well between the two. However, the rumors remained just that as Waller eventually hit back at them.

Regardless, it effectively means that Kelsey Plum and Waller are still happily married. The two may officially have tied the knot after receiving their marriage license back in January. However, considering the momentous occasion, the couple then hosted a marriage ceremony in LA on March 4, which was attended by a range of athletes.

Expand Tweet

This included the likes of Candance Parker and Odell Beckham Jr., who are known to be especially close to Plum and her husband. They announced their marriage to the world via a detailed Instagram post.

Hence, while the two have undoubtedly faced a range of issues, including the constant speculation and limelight, they are very much married and still find the time to further cultivate their relationship despite the crazy schedules that either athlete boasts of.

Darren Waller was quick to hit back at rumors about marriage with Kelsey Plum

Waller, who recently moved to the New York Giants, saw a range of rumors being created with respect to their marriage. It happened due to a bizarre TikTok video posted by the Giants, which saw Waller vibe to 1972’s Think It Over' by The Delfonics. The song started off with the lyrics, “'You lost a very good man. Think it over baby,” leading to stringent rumors about a potential divorce. Furthermore, the video also had the following caption:

'When yo girl about to leave you'.

Waller himself quickly put an end to the speculation during a press conference. He claimed that the video was actually merely a joke and was very far away from the truth. This means that Waller is still going strong with Kelsey Plum, as the WNBA superstar herself also made their continued union apparent.

Kelsey Plum responded to a tweet claiming that the Raiders’ Jaden McDaniels had responded to the wedding by trading Waller to New York. Plum, however, saw the funny side of things and claimed that it might be because McDaniels was not invited to the wedding:

Expand Tweet

Hence, not only were the rumors false and merely a result of the speculation surrounding the couple, but Waller and Plum seem to be going stronger than ever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback