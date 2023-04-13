Exploring how Darren Waller's relationship with Kelsey Plum may have led to rift with Raiders and subsequent Giants trade

Darren Waller and WNBA star Kelsey Plum married last month in a private ceremony. The pair have been dating since last year, with the relationship initially kept a secret from the public.

There have been rumors that the tight end's relationship with Plum led to the Las Vegas Raiders trading him to the New York Giants this offseason.

In Week Five last season, Waller suffered a devastating injury to his hamstring, missing eight games. Per ESPN's report, the team wanted Waller “to jump-start his rehab and be ready for the next game given the extended time off." The Raiders were entering their bye week in Week 6.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Lombardi, the son of Raiders offensive coordinator Mick, commented about Waller on "The GM Shuffle" podcast last month.

“On the bye week, instead of rehabbing, you went home for four days and accrued the fines. On the bye week, you went home and just didn’t talk to anybody. Just went home and left a message saying, "Hey, fine me. I don’t care. I’m going to Southern California'."

When asked about Lombardi’s thoughts on the “AP Pro Football” podcast last month, Darren Waller explained that he was quietly planning to propose to Plum:

“It was something I wanted to keep ultimately, completely private from the team."

Waller had 28 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 season. He was third on the team in touchdowns for the Raiders last season.

Kelsey Plum on Darren Waller being traded

The Las Vegas Aces star took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Waller being traded to the Giants. Plum joked about why Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels traded away her husband.

Kelsey Plum @Kelseyplum10 Robert Griffin III @RGIII Darren Waller JUST GOT MARRIED to Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces and Josh McDaniels’ wedding present was to trade him to the New York Giants. McDaniels is NOT a romantic. Darren Waller JUST GOT MARRIED to Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces and Josh McDaniels’ wedding present was to trade him to the New York Giants. McDaniels is NOT a romantic. Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol twitter.com/RGIII/status/1… Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol twitter.com/RGIII/status/1…

The move took place less than 24 hours after the couple had returned to Las Vegas from their Turks and Caicos honeymoon.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes