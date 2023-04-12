Saquon Barkley was placed under the franchise tag by the New York Giants, but weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft, the star running back has refused to sign the tender.

This has given rise to expectations that Barkley could be on his way out of New York if a deal doesn't get negotiated soon. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones signed a massive extension this ongoing offseason, and the franchise also wants to keep Barkley.

After the news about Barkley broke out, fans on social media clowned the franchise and claimed that they had overpaid Jones. Here's how social media reacted to it:

Chris @theChrisP33 @AdamSchefter @KimJonesSports If Dimes can get $40mil, Saquon needs at least $20mil per season. @AdamSchefter @KimJonesSports If Dimes can get $40mil, Saquon needs at least $20mil per season.

Ty 🦦 @BillsGuyTy @AdamSchefter @KimJonesSports Hey giants fans, you’ve been so focused on Diggs for no reason, and now you’re about to lose the only offensive weapon you have lol @AdamSchefter @KimJonesSports Hey giants fans, you’ve been so focused on Diggs for no reason, and now you’re about to lose the only offensive weapon you have lol

Saquon Barkley is arguably the most important player for the New York Giants, and that was quite evident last season. Daniel Jones did have the best season of his career last time around, but Barkley played a huge role in it.

The Giants ended up winning a playoff game last season, which was a big achievement considering the expectations set for them at the start of the season. However, all of that could be of no use if Barkley ends up leaving.

Saquon Barkley will be pursued by many teams if he becomes available

Saquon Barkley: Denver Broncos v New York Giants

If Barkley does end up requesting a trade from the Giants, many teams will be in pursuit of him. Teams like the Buffalo Bills or the New England Patriots would love to have him as he could become a difference-maker.

Last season, the Giants running back didn't miss a game and had 295 carries for 1,312 yards, and scored 10 touchdowns in 16 games. He also had 57 receptions for 338 receiving yards.

Replacing Barkley will end up being difficult for them as there are not many other players in the draft or in the league who could end up having a similar impact to the former Penn State player.

However, if the Giants want to be aggressive in the draft, they could end up drafting Bijan Robinson from Texas and trade away Barkley to get back some assets. A move like that is unlikely, but anything can happen when it comes to teams in New York.

