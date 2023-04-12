Saquon Barkley landing spots: Top 3 teams that should make move for Giants RB if he demands trade

For the first time in his NFL career, Saquon Barkley may be on a different team next season. Per recent reports, he does not intend on signing the franchise tag that the New York Giants placed on him. He wants a longer contract, but he may not get it in New York.

Adam Schefter reported that Giants' RB Saquon Barkley does not plan to sign his franchise tender before the team's upcoming off-season program begins Monday, making him ineligible to participate.

"Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley does not plan to sign his franchise tender before the team’s upcoming off-season program begins Monday, making him ineligible to participate."

This could mean the Giants are forced to move him to a new team. Whether that's by a sign and trade deal or just by rescinding the tag and letting him go, it's very possible he will not be on the team next season. Where could he land?

Best landing spots for Saquon Barkley with Giants tenure in danger

3) Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears replaced David Montgomery with D'Onta Foreman, but none of those players are the caliber of Saquon Barkley. The Giants' star is one of the best in the league and he and Justin Fields would make a frightening backfield duo.

The Bears also have more money to spend than most teams do, so they would be the easiest team to take on and pay a running back of this caliber.

2) Miami Dolphins

Miami has just about all the pieces on offense, but they haven't yet found a good, consistent and dangerous running back to pair with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They're already a dangerous offense, but a team of those three and Barkley would be borderline impossible to defend.

Head coach Mike McDaniel would also be an excellent coach for Barkley as he's proven to be one of the top offensive minds in football right now.

1) Buffalo Bills

Barkley to the Buffalo Bills?

The Buffalo Bills are the most obvious choice for Saquon Barkley. They haven't had a legitimate run game since Josh Allen was drafted. While they do have James Cook and others in the backfield, none of them are Barkley. When healthy, he is one of the most dynamic rushers in football.

They know they need to give Allen more help. They truly need another legitimate pass catcher, but an elite running back will also help take the pressure off of Allen.

