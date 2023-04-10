NFL Trade Rumors: Raiders insider drops likelihood on 2023 Draft trade-up for QB amid Cardinals swap speculation

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the most active teams in the quarterback market during the 2023 NFL offseason. They released veteran Derek Carr during the free agency period, who later signed with the New Orleans Saints. They then replaced him with another veteran in Jimmy Garoppolo, who failed to receive a contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers.

While it appears the Raiders got the upgrade they were looking for, rumors have been circling that they may not be done with the position this year. Multiple reports have indicated that they may be interested in selecting a quarterback in the first round of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. This includes being connected to rumors involving trading for the Arizona Cardinals' third-overall pick.

Raiders insider "Your Boy Q" recently appeared on an episode of "Up & Adams" to discuss the possibility of the team making a move for another quarterback in the draft:

"I'll tell you it depends. It depends on who's actually there at number three. And this is a discussion we've had quite a bit, and it's really coming down to, from everything I've heard, if CJ Stroud or Bryce Young happens to be there at number three, which I don't think is going to happen.

"For those two guys, if available at number three, I think there's a real possibility that the Raiders go make a move for them. Outside of them, I don't think that they will because there's so many other holes that they have to fill mainly on the defensive side of things."

Apparently, the Raiders are interested in acquiring either Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide or CJ Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes. This implies that they are much less intrigued by Anthony Richardson of the Florida Gators and Will Levis of the Kentucky Wildcats. All four quarterback prospects are expected to be selected within the top 10 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why are the Raiders still interested in another QB despite signing Jimmy Garoppolo?

While Jimmy Garoppolo is a proven winner in the NFL, he also comes with more risks than most other quarterbacks. He carries an extensive injury history, including only playing a full schedule of games once in his entire career. His age also plays a bit of a factor, as he will turn 32 years old during the 2023 NFL season.

All of this resulted in the Raiders signing Garoppolo to a relatively short contract at just three years. It's important for them to have a backup plan in case he goes down with another injury, while also planning for their future at the position. Selecting a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft is a relatively cheap way to do so.

A potential rookie quarterback can also spend time behind Garoppolo as a backup to further develop their game. While selecting a quarterback may seem like a strange move for Las Vegas at first, it makes some sense when looking at the big picture.

