"Deebo Samuel was right": James Bradberry labeled as "trash" by fans as Eagles suffer 'embarrassing' loss on MNF

Fans taunted James Bradberry with remarks from Deebo Samuel as the Eagles lost on MNF to the Seahawks. It was not just that they lost; rather it was the feeling that a season that had started so well for Philadelphia was in danger of unraveling.

This was the Eagles' third straight loss. While victories for the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys could have been excused as they are very strong teams, losing to the Seattle Seahawks puts question marks on whether Philadelphia is a legitimate contender.

When an offense can score only 17 points, it is not the defense's fault that they lost. But by no means were the Eagles perfect in stopping the opposition from scoring and James Bradberry was a big part of the reason.

Earlier during the game, his defensive pass interference penalty led to to a Seattle first down when they took a gamble on fourth down. But his worst was yet to come:

James Bradberry gives reasons to fans to bring up Deebo Samuel in loss to the Seahawks

During the two-minute warning, the Seahawks were trailing 17-13 to the Eagles. But a throw by backup quarterback Drew Lock to Jaxon Smith-Njigba gave them the go-ahead touchdown, with James Bradberry at fault for failing to track him.

The frustration that Philadelphia fans were feeling against their defensive back came to the fore after that play. Deebo Samuel had earlier called him "trash" and supporters threw the 49ers player's words back at James Bradberry. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to air their grievances. Here are some of the best responses:

Eagles fans not too happy with their cornerback with Super Bowl call still fresh in their minds

James Bradberry was called trash by Deebo Samuel prior to the Super Bowl the previous season. And it was in the championship game that the cornerback had a defining play. He was called for defensive pass interference against JuJu Smith-Schuster late in the match, which effectively gave the Lombardi Trophy to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was magnanimous enough after the game to say that he had grabbed his jersey, even though it looked like a very soft penalty. It showed a touch of class from a player who was an All-Pro last season. Irrespective of what Deebo Samuels says, Bradberry has been to the Super Bowl more recently than him and the Eagles have won the championship more recently than the San Francisco 49ers. That could yet change this season.