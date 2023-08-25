Deon Jackson fantasy projection: Is the Colts running back worth drafting amid Jonathan Taylor’s unsettled future?

Deon Jackson has lived under Jonathan Taylor’s shadow since the 2021 NFL season. While Taylor has dominated the league in his first three seasons, Jackson has primarily played second fiddle. However, the scenario could change if the Indianapolis Colts trade the 2021 rushing yards leader.

Several NFL teams have expressed interest in trading for the All-Pro running back. If Taylor leaves Indianapolis, Jackson will have a chance to play extended minutes. But is potentially getting more carries enough to make the former Duke standout a viable fantasy football option?

Deon Jackson played limited minutes behind Jonathan Taylor

Deon Jackson never had a breakout season, even when he suited up for the Blue Devils. His sophomore season was his best, finishing with 847 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He added 253 receiving yards and two touchdowns during Duke’s 2018 season.

However, the lack of production worked against him during the 2020 NFL Draft. But while he went undrafted, the Indianapolis Colts signed him in May 2021. Still, he faced an uphill battle because Jonathan Taylor was already the team’s premiere running back.

Taylor made the most of his opportunity after Marlon Mack suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during the 2020 season. The former Wisconsin standout finished his rookie season with 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns.

A year later, Taylor led the league in rushing yards (1,811) and touchdowns (18). He only played 11 games last season but still finished with 861 yards and four touchdowns.

As for Deon Jackson? He only had 267 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 25 games over the last two seasons. Looking at the bright side, his receiving yards increased from zero in 2021 to 209 in 2022.

But he played third fiddle behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. Zack Moss was also in front of him in the Colts running back rotation.

What is Deon Jackson’s fantasy football ceiling?

Jackson did show flashes of brilliance last season when Taylor was nursing an injury. He had 25 carries, 14 catches, and 211 yards during Weeks 5 and 6.

But even if the Colts successfully trade Jonathan Taylor, Deon Jackson will still be competing for snaps with Moss and 2023 fifth-round pick Evan Hull.

Unfortunately, the 2023 preseason isn’t developing a bright prospect for him. After having six carries for 35 yards against the Buffalo Bills, he had seven carries for 16 yards over the next two games.

With Moss likely taking over after a Taylor trade, Jackson will still see limited action. Therefore, his fantasy football value for the 2023 NFL season is a flex or a bench player at best.

