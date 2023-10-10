Deshaun Watson injury update: Latest on Browns QB for Fantasy Football Week 6

Deshaun Watson's second season with the Browns was initially seen as the ultimate redemption after a 2022 season loss due to his suspension. However, it has once again become a topic of concern in the news due to a series of perplexing events surrounding his availability. This has left some fans worried about the future.

The quarterback missed practice on Monday, per Factory of Sadness. He was medically cleared, but the quarterback has not elected to go with the opinion of the medical staff. In other words, he appears to have taken himself out of the lineup. Per Browns insiders Jeff Schrudel and Mary Cay Cabot, head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to offer optimism about the situation.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the words of the head coach, the quarterback is merely "day-to-day" and "getting better." The news follows a full bye week off as the team didn't play in Week 5. The fact that he's not yet 100% healthy is cause for concern, but Deepak Chona on X/Twitter believes he has the odds on his side. Watson has played in just three games this season.

Expand Tweet

His last sighting was on September 24th, against the Tennessee Titans and might have been his best statistical game as a Cleveland Brown. In the contest, he completed more than 80% of his passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Deshaun Watson?

The quarterback appears to have injured his shoulder in the game against the Tennessee Titans back on September 24th. Before the game, he wasn't listed on the injury report. Then, as Week 4 practices kicked off, the quarterback found himself on the list of injuries.

The injury is to Deshaun Watson's throwing shoulder and while he did practice in Week 4, he only was able to do so in a limited fashion. He missed the team's Week 4 game against the Ravens. Then, during the bye week, the quarterback rested and rehabbed the injury.

Now, with the Week 6 game on the horizon against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, Deshaun Watson appears to be questionable with a higher chance of playing than not.

When will Deshaun Watson return?

The injury is mysterious and alarming for fans. It's plaguing his throwing arm, which is the most important part of a quarterback's body. At this point, the quarterback is questionable. However, on the spectrum of what that indicates from 50% to 99%, the quarterback appears to be on the upper end of the spectrum.

There's a chance that Kevin Stefanski is taking his time in announcing a healthy Watson with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on deck for what could be the team's most difficult game of the season. Either way, one can only wait until later in the week for a definitive answer, but the odds seem to indicate that Watson will make an appearance in Week 6.