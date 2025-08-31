"Disgusting by the officials": Michigan legend Taylor Lewan blasts referees' "bullsh*t" targeting call on Jaishawn Barham after LB's ejection

Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham was ejected in Saturday night’s season opener against New Mexico. Barham's game time was cut short following a controversial targeting call on a hit on Lobo quarterback Jack Layne.

Michigan legend and “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast host Taylor Lewan couldn't believe what he saw, and blaste referees on X.

"That’s the most bullsh*t call ever. Roughing the passer maybe BUT targeting is INSANE. The worst thing is the implications of next week. Disgusting by the officials," Lewan wrote.

Initially, Barham scooped up a Layne fumble and ran it in for a touchdown, but the score was overturned once the ejection was enforced. The ruling means Barham will miss the first half of next week’s clash against Oklahoma unless Michigan successfully appeals the call with the NCAA.

NBC Sports rules analyst Terry McAulay defended the replay center’s decision, stating,

“It’s clear that the replay officials in the command center felt that he did lead with his head and make forcible contact to the head/neck area of a defenseless player. I see it more as a wrap-up tackle but this was subjective and that was their decision.”

Barham’s ejection came early in the game, and he hadn’t yet impacted the box score. Last season, he played 13 games, recording 66 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and two pass deflections. Michigan will feel his absence next week against Oklahoma, particularly in the first half.

Sherrone Moore's Michigan off to solid start under Bryce Underwood

No. 14 Michigan wasted no time sending a statement in their 2025 season opener, cruising past New Mexico Lobos 34-17 at home. The Wolverines’ new-look offense, under second-year head coach Sherrone Moore, showed early promise with 452 total yards.

The true freshman quarterback looked mature in his debut, completing 21-of-31 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown. On Michigan’s opening possession, he set the tone for the evening with a 56-yard touchdown.

Alabama transfer Justice Haynes carried the load on the ground, registering 159 rushing yards and three touchdowns, the most by a Wolverine debutante since 1970.

Defensively, Michigan held strong early but allowed New Mexico to hang around, with the Lobos racking up 278 total yards. Michigan looks well-positioned for a Big Ten climb after last year’s 8-5 disappointment.

Fans in Ann Arbor left energized, hopeful that this team can recapture the glory of its 15-0 CFP championship run of 2023 season.

