Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons recently got into a spirited debate with sports personality Stephen A. Smith.

Parsons had crossed over Smith during NBA All-Star weekend, sending him to the hospital. Later, the two indulged in a friendly debate on the media's unfair treatment of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Parsons defended Prescott by questioning why he gets criticized more than other QBs.

“Besides Patrick Mahomes, what other quarterback in the AFC has accomplished anything to get more credit than Dak?" Parsons asked.

NFL fans react to Micah Parsons' take on Dak Prescott's credentials

Many fans on social media appear tired of hearing Micah Parsons talk. Some think he talks too much for somebody with no championships, while others listed multiple QBs with a better resume than Prescott.

Here are some fan reactions regarding Parsons' comments on X:

Bart Scott called out Micah Parsons for being "the most sensitive guy he's seen"

Micah Parsons during the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons is among the best linebackers/edge rushers in the NFL. However, the Dallas defensive star never fails to respond to criticism against him or his team.

Fans weren't the only ones who were annoyed by Parsons' comments.

Former NFL linebacker and ESPN personality Bart Scott responded to Parsons' recent comments. He called Parsons a sensitive player and advised him to attend a leadership school.

“He needs to go to a leadership school and learn how to lead by example and quit talking so much and being so damn sensitive," Scott said for Parsons. "You’re a linebacker. That’s supposed to be a tough guy spot. He’s the most sensitive guy I’ve ever seen. He responds to everything."

"Get off of social media, quit tweeting, quit talking about responding, and go about your business, man.”

