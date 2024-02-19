Bart Scott tells Micah Parsons to quit being “so damn sensitive” in all-out attack on Cowboys star’s leadership

Former NFL linebacker Bart Scott doesn't agree with Micah Parsons' recent comments about the Dallas Cowboys. It began with a recent comment by Cowboys' defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who recently blamed fatigue for the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

Parsons responded by disagreeing with his teammates' comments, stating that he would never admit that he was tired. On Monday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Bart Scott addressed his complaints toward Parsons. Scott believes the 24-year-old needs to take the lead on defense.

"He's lacking leadership, he doesn't understand what winning in this league is all about. Is he a great player? Yes, but just because you're a great player doesn't mean you're a great leader," Scott said.

"He needs to go to a leadership school and learn how to lead by example and quit talking so much… You a linebacker that's supposed to be a tough guy spot. He's the most sensitive guy I've ever seen, he responds to everything."

"Get off of social media, quit tweeting, quit talking about responding, and go about your business, man. That's how you change the culture. That's why Emmitt Smith came out.

It has something to say that was directly to you, bro. So instead of responding to what Lawrence said, respond to what Emmitt Smith said and maybe sit down with guys to know what winning is about in his league," Scott added.

Scott went as far as to call Micah Parsons 'sensitive' and even encouraged him to delete his social media accounts so that he doesn't respond to everything he sees. Scott believes the Dallas Cowboys need a leader and that Parsons' actions aren't showing that he can be that person.

Micah Parsons spoke to Jerry Jones for hours at Super Bowl LVIII

Micah Parsons spoke with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith this past weekend as both participated in the NBA All-Star game festivities. He informed Smith that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had invited him to the Super Bowl. He stated that the two spent hours discussing how to enhance the Cowboys' defense.

“I told Jerry, ‘Look at every team that was in that final four. A great linebacker corps, right?” Parsons pointed out. “We need to get another bigger linebacker who’s going to come downhill. We need to get a super, 300-[pound], nasty interior [defensive lineman]."-MP

Micah Parsons showed Jones what their team was lacking compared to the NFL teams that made it to the Super Bowl. He suggested getting a bigger linebacker.

It remains to be seen if Jerry Jones takes Parsons' advice.