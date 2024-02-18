Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is being criticized by fans for his recent comments regarding the roster. Parsons recently told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith about a sit-down he had with Cowboys longtime team owner Jerry Jones at Super Bowl LVIII.

Parsons told Jerry Jones what personnel needed to be brought in for the Cowboys to be successful. The Cowboys' defense will have a new coordinator this year after Dan Quinn was hired as the head coach of the Wahington Commanders. Parsons and his defensive squad will now be under the direction of Mike Zimmer.

The video of Micah Parsons telling Stephen A. Smith about the conversation he and Jerry Jones had has caused online backlash for the linebacker.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans quickly pointed out that Parsons' request for specific players was a list of demands that he was not in a position to make as a player. Some fans also took a dig at Micah's suggestion to draft defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Below are some of the comments by NFL fans on Micah Parsons' comments about the Dallas Cowboys' defensive needs:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Micah Parsons named NBA All-Star Celebrity MVP

Micah Parsons is a force to be reckoned with on the football field. Known for being a linebacker who can easily come off the edge, Parsons was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and has been a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year the last two seasons.

NFL fans learned this weekend that the 24-year-old is also great at basketball. Parsons participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Basketball Game on Friday night in Indianapolis.

Parsons led Shannon Sharpe's celebrity team to a 100-91 win over Stephen A. Smith's team. His 37 points were the most by any celebrity player, earning him the "Most Valuable Player" award.

Expand Tweet

The three-time Pro Bowler said he expected to score 40 points but fell just short. Parsons was joined on Team Shannon by another NFL athlete, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puca Nacua.