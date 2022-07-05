WATCH: Micah Parsons shows off his insane handles during pickup basketball game  

Micah Parsons has been widely lauded for his abilities on the gridiron, but he can do plenty on the basketball court as well. In recent days, a video has surfaced showing the Cowboys linebacker's skills on the basketball court.

This video, posted on Twitter by Kevin Gray Jr., has the linebacker playing basketball in a gymnasium.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, which is also on the linebacker's Instagram, he dribbled the ball up the court, facing a defender in line with the top of the 3-point line. Put simply, he juked the defender out of his shoes and dribbled the ball in, completing a lay-up. The video recorder voiced his shock at what he had seen, exclaiming "Oh my God!"

Micah Parsons' career

According to Pro Football Reference, Micah Parsons was drafted 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the first-round pick became one of the stars of the Hard Knocks docuseries that followed the team throughout their training camp.

In the docuseries, some worried about the player's apparent disregard for the coach's wishes. Even as a rookie, the linebacker was spotted questioning his coach's decisions at certain points. However, he proved that he knew what he was talking about.

In his rookie season, he had three forced fumbles, 13 sacks, and 84 combined tackles. Now, heading into his second season with the team, many have raised expectations for the linebacker. Will he take a similar second step in the NFL that he took in college? If he does, the results could be frightening.

According to Sports Reference, Parsons only played snaps in two seasons. In his freshman year, he earned 1.5 sacks and 82 total tackles. While he made an impact in the tackle game, he wasn't an impact pass rusher.

However, in his sophomore year, he earned 109 tackles and five sacks. His tackle impact improved by roughly 25 percent and his sack totals grew by more than triple.

A similar jump in the sack department for Parsons would, of course, easily make the linebacker a tier above Aaron Donald, whose best season saw him earn about 20 sacks. Considering that Donald is practically and objectively the best pass rusher in the game, it wouldn't be too much to ask for a similar jump as in college.

However, if Parsons could even just tread water, the Cowboys would have one of the most active pass rushers in the league to help balance out the loss of Amari Cooper.

