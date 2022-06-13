"I can put up better numbers" - Cowboys' Micah Parsons calls out Warriors' Draymond Green for dismal showing in 2022 NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are currently taking place, and with the Golden State Warriors win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night, they evened the series at 2-2. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons called out Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Sports Illustrated tweeted a graphic showing Green's stats and compared his fouls (17) to points (15) through four games.

Parsons quote-tweeted the tweet and said:

"Man F that!! Warriors sign me to a 10 day!!! I can put up better numbers in them minutes than this!!"

Through four finals' games, Green has recorded 17 points, 17 fouls, and is only shooting 14 percent from the field. He scored four points in Game One, and then nine points in Game Two. In Games Three and Four, he's only scored two points in each game.

Green, of course, isn't one of the Warriros' top scorers. He's known for his shutdown defense and physicality that sets the tone for the team. While he isn't expected to score 20 plus a night, it still is baffling that he has as many fouls in the series as he does total points.

Game five will be played Monday, June 13 at 9:00 PM EDT in Golden State.

Micah Parsons put up some great numbers as a rookie

Parsons' tweet just shows the competitive nature that he has in sports. While most people feel how he feels, it's a little disappointing for Green to have the stats he's had up until this point being one of the key players of the Warriors. It's not surprising for a player like Parsons to call out Green.

Parsons knows a thing or two about putting up good numbers. He had one of the best defensive rookie seasons of all time while winning Defensive Rookie of The Year, by a unanimous vote.

He recorded 13 sacks, 84 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 67 quarterback pressures. He lined up all over the place, playing 374 snaps in the defensive line, 498 at linebacker, 29 at cornerback and one at safety.

He even finished in second place in Defensive Player of the Year with five votes to TJ Watt's 42.

While he's has never been a champion like Green, he has every right to make light of the situation by making little jokes about numbers as he's has one of the most productive rookie seasons of all time.

