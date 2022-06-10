Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - June 10th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will visit TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Friday night.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson set the pace early on in Game 3, dropping a combined 29 points in the first half. The "Splash Brothers" furthered the damage in the third quarter, adding 25 points to the team’s total. But the Celtics’ late surge in the final 12 minutes put the game out of reach for the Warriors.

The Celtics, on the other hand, got sizable contributions from their trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. They combined for a total of 77 points in the 116-110 win. Robert Williams’ defense also made a telling difference as he tallied three steals and four blocks in the win.

In a closely contested match-up between the Warriors and the Celtics, the latter has proved to be better on both ends of the floor. This has inevitably given them the edge so far in the series. Apart from Curry and Thompson, consistent offense is needed from at least two more players on the Warriors’ roster if they are to stage a comeback.

Golden State also need to be better in the paint in Game 4 after the Celtics outclassed them in that area in Game 3.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics | 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Friday, June 10; 2022; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, June 11; 2022; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

Golden State Warriors Preview

A big game is expected from Andrew Wiggins (#22) in Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics

For all their shortcomings at the start of the season, the Golden State Warriors have shown consistency and determination to make it to the NBA Finals. Now, their roster, which has plenty of championship experience, has to find its edge. They need to improve their offensive output and defensive solidity over the remaining games.

Although Draymond Green’s contributions are not always visible on the stat sheet, his scoring has been low even by his standards. In the first three games of the series, Green has averaged just five points, recording less than 10 points on all three occasions.

To make matters worse, he fouled out in Game 3, putting the Warriors in a tough spot as they were forced to play without one of their anchors.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Andre emphatically coaching up Wiggs Andre emphatically coaching up Wiggs 👀 https://t.co/DZ6BDhFjDW

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will need to continue being efficient in the upcoming games. Aside from the Splash Brothers, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole will have to contribute more in order to respond to the Celtics’ versatility.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G – Steph Curry | G – Klay Thompson | F – Andrew Wiggins | F – Draymond Green | C – Kevon Looney.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have recieved strong contributions from their role players throughout the playoffs

The Boston Celtics made their way into the post-season playing efficient defense and have displayed more of the same in the playoffs as well. However, the theme of the last two rounds, including the ongoing Warriors series, has been their offensive strength.

Apart from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Smart has become an efficient third in terms of scoring, with Al Horford contributing in some games as well. The Celtics have five players averaging double-digits in scoring in the current series, as opposed to the Warriors’ four (as per Basketball Reference).

NBA TV @NBATV



Defense is a part of the "It's who we are."Defense is a part of the @celtics DNA. "It's who we are."Defense is a part of the @celtics DNA. https://t.co/oex70hEzUF

The Celtics have been the better team in terms of their bench strength as well. Derrick White and Grant Williams have come up with some crucial performances to aid some solid displays by the starters. Boston will also have home-court advantage in Game 4 and will look to utilize it to go 3-1 ahead in the series.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G – Marcus Smart | G – Jaylen Brown | F – Jayson Tatum | F – Al Horford | C – Robert Williams.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - June 10, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Golden State Warriors 3 +145 O 214.5 (-110) +3.5 (-105) Boston Celtics 2 -175 U 214.5 (-110) -3.5 (-115)

The Boston Celtics are favored to win Game 4 playing in front of their home crowd. The Celtics have displayed a better all-round performance than their foes so far in the series but the Warriors cannot be written off too soon. Steve Kerr’s adjustments could be crucial if Golden State is to level the series on the road.

Odds sourced from Yahoo Sportsbook!.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

1. The Golden State Warriors have averaged 105 points in the series so far.

2. The Warriors have out-done the Celtics 30-19 in terms of steals.

3. Steph Curry has averaged 2.7 steals per game so far in the series.

Click here to register on BetMGM SB and bet on the Warriors levelling the series 2-2.

Boston Celtics

1. The Boston Celtics have out-rebounded the Warriors 129-112 in the series so far.

2. The Celtics have averaged 108 points in the series so far.

3. Robert Williams has averaged 3.3 blocks per game so far in the series.

Click here to register on BetMGM SB and bet on the Celtics taking a 3-1 series lead.

Warriors vs Celtics Match Prediction

Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics are likely to come out all guns blazing in Game 4 against a formidable foe like the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics will look to set the pace early and not get caught up in the Warriors’ offensive runs.

Steve Kerr, on the other hand, will expect his players to be on their toes right from tip-off and be at their very best defensively. All eyes will be on Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins as their contributions on both ends could help slow down the red-hot Boston Celtics.

Based on what we have seen so far, the Celtics look poised to go 3-1 up in the series.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Celtics game?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics game will be broadcast nationally on ABC. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far