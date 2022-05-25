"I should have a man to man with his father!" - Cowboys' Micah Parsons left baffled by bizarre NBA hot take

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons didn't hold back after he heard an NBA hot take. Parsons said he should have a man-to-man (talk) with a kid's father after having a bizarre take regarding Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry.

Parsons Tweeted:

"Heard a kid say Russell Westbrook was greater than Stephen curry!! I should have a man 2 man with his father!"

Parsons may be an NFL defender, but it's hard to argue his opinion on the hot take that he heard regarding Westbrook and Curry.

Curry single-handedly revolutionized basektball. When Curry entered the league, he started dominating basketball in a way nobody has ever seen before. Curry became the all-time leading three-point shooter in NBA history this past season and changed the game of basketball by making it a shooter's game.

Curry is a three-time NBA champion, two-time league MVP, eight-time NBA All-Star, seven-time All-NBA, and holds numerous franchise records for Golden State.

Westrbook is also one hell of a player, just not quite the player that Curry is. Westbrook himself is an MVP, nine-time All-Star, nine-time NBA All-Team, averages a near triple-double in his career.

If you're a fan of basketball, you know that Parsons' take is accurate. Both players are amazing in their own way and style, but Curry is the greatest shooter of all time and potentially one of the best players of all time.

Micah Parsons is entering his second season and is already one of the best defensive players in the league

Micah Parsons had one of the best rookie seasons of all-time on either side of the ball. He was selected with Dallas' first-round pick in last year's draft with pick No. 12 overall. Parsons not only won Defensive Rookie of the Year, but also earned Pro-Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors as well, showing how dominant of a defender he was in his first season. He played so well that he even got five votes for Defensive Player of the Year.

Dallas lined him up all over the field, as an inside linebacker at times, outside linebacker, and as an edge rusher. Parsons recorded 84 total tackles (64 solo) 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three pass defelctions.

With the departure of Randy Gregory in free agency, Dallas could use Micah Parsons as an edge defender and utilize the second-year All-Pro's versatility.

Edited by Windy Goodloe