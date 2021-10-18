Most touchdowns by a team in NFL history: Cowboys score 2,500th TD vs. Patriots

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have one of the highest scoring offenses in the league this season, matched only by Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Having scored points at will during times this season, Dallas has put up 29, 20, 41, 36 and 44 points in their games as opponents simply struggle to contain all of Dallas' weapons.

Zeke Elliott, Tony Pollard, Amari Cooper, Ceedee Lamb, Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin have all had their way with opposing teams' defenses and this has led the team to a 4-1 record and control of the NFC East.

Cowboys score 2,500th touchdown

The Dallas Cowboys scored their 2,500th touchdown on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Dak Prescott threw a touchdown as he found wide receiver Ceedee Lamb to give the Cowboys the lead in the third quarter at New England. Check it out below:

The Cowboys' latest touchdown pass signified a major milestone. Dak Prescott's pass to Ceedee Lamb made the Dallas Cowboys the fastest team since its inception in 1960 to reach the milestone. It is the most since 1960 however the Cowboys do not have the most overall touchdowns, which belong to another NFC team, the Green Bay Packers (3,518 touchdowns).

It is hard to imagine any team taking over from Green Bay at the top of the list with Aaron Rodgers still under center. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in 15th place. Given that the Chiefs have a high-octane offense much like Dallas and with Mahomes younger than Rodgers, he is likely the only one to catch up to the Packers.

Dallas Cowboys Public Relations @DallasCowboysPR That last touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb was Dallas' 2,500th touchdown since 1960, the most in the NFL in that span. That last touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb was Dallas' 2,500th touchdown since 1960, the most in the NFL in that span.

Also Read

For the Cowboys, they currently average 34 points a game, 439.6 offensive yards a game and an incredible 172 rushing yards a game, thanks to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, the Cowboys' superb one-two punch on the ground.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves his team being in the spotlight and making history, and he will no doubt be pleased with Sunday's latest effort as Dak Prescott looks to lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance in season 2021.

Edited by Henno van Deventer