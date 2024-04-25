NFL Draft rumors: Giants making huge swing to trump Patriots to #3 ranked QB

The New York Giants are in an interesting situation with their quarterback position ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. While they signed Daniel Jones to a four-year contract extension last year, he suffered another injury last season that forced him to miss significant time again. They are now rumored to have lost confidence in him as their long-term solution.

Adding to the speculation that they could potentially move on from Jones is that the Giants included an out in his contract following the 2024 NFL season. This has resulted in much specualtion that they could be thinking about selecting a quarterback in the draft to replace him. They currently own the sixth pick, but may be looking to make a move even higher.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz:

"The Giants have been trying to trade up to No. 3 with the Patriots, with the belief being they want UNC QB Drake Maye."

Caleb Williams appears to be locked in as the No. 1 overall pick to the Chicago Bears, while Jayden Daniels has become the heavy favorite to be picked second by the Washington Commanders. The New England Patriots would be up next and could potentially select Drake Maye, especially after moving on from Mac Jones during the 2024 NFL offseason.

According to Schultz, that is not necessarily going to be the case, as his sources have revealed that the Patriots are listening to trade offers for their pick. He did mention that appears to be long-shot, but for the right offer, they seem to at least be considering the possibility.

Giants' 2024 NFL Draft targets

Drake Maye

If the New York Giants are in fact able to trade up to the third-overall pick, Drake Maye is the most likely candidate they will select. If they are unable to do so, and remain in their sixth slot, J.J. McCarthy is the front-runner to be the fourth quarterback off of the board. He could be available for New York, but it may be more beneficial for the team to go in a different direction.

Daniel Jones' offense has featured one of the weakest groups of wide receivers in the entire NFL during his time as the starter. Considering he is still under contract, the best way to get the most out of the 2024 NFL Draft may be to target one of the top wide receivers. Three of them are widely regarded as elite prospects, and with the sixth pick, at least one of them is expected to still be available.

