New York Giants draft picks 2024: Full list of Giants selections

The New York Giants are coming into the 2024 NFL Draft after a poor season where they finished 6-11.

Quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an ACL injury last year, and various reports over the last few months have indicated that the franchise has doubts about the 26-year-old player.

The upcoming draft is crucial for the Giants, as they aim to return to the playoffs in 2024. The team competes in one of the best divisions in football, which is why pressure will be on general manager Joe Schoen to get the best players at the position of need for head coach Brian Daboll.

For the 2024 NFL Draft, the New York Giants have these picks to use:

Round 1, Pick 6

Round 2, Pick 47

Round 3, Pick 70

Round 4, Pick 107

Round 5, Pick 166

Round 6, Pick 183

New York Giants draft picks 2024: Round 1

The New York Giants drafted wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With J.J. McCarthy still available, the Giants opted to stick with Daniel Jones and gave him a great weapon to work with.

In any other draft, Nabers could have been the first wide receiver off the board, but due to Marvin Harrison Jr., he was the WR2 this year. He played a huge role in Jayden Daniels' Heisman-winning season and will hope to have a similar impact for Jones in New York.

New York Giants draft picks 2024: Round 2

The New York Giants drafted Tyler Nubin with the 47th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After getting Nabers with their first-round pick, the Giants add the safety from Minnesota.

Nubin replaces Xavier McKinney, who the franchise lost in the free agency. The 6'2 safety had five interceptions and two pass deflections during his last year in college.

New York Giants draft picks 2024: Round 3

The New York Giants drafted Andru Phillips with the 70th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. General manager Joe Schoen continues to bolster the team's secondary and got the 5'11 cornerback from Kentucky.

The Giants gave up an average of 229.3 passing yards per game last season, but with the addition of Phillips and Nubin, the franchise will hope that their defense gets better.

New York Giants draft picks 2024: Round 4

The New York Giants drafted Theo Johnson with the 107th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Penn State tight end scored seven touchdowns during his last year in college and will be joining forces with Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger in the Giants' tight end room.

New York Giants draft picks 2024: Round 5

In the fifth round, the Giants selected Tyrone Tracy Jr. with the 166th overall pick. After losing Saquon Barkley in the free agency, the Giants get the Purdue running back who rushed for 716 yards, and eight touchdowns on 113 carries last year.

New York Giants draft picks 2024: Round 6

With the 183rd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Giants drafted linebacker Darius Muasau from UCLA.