Stefon Diggs was recently traded to the Houston Texans in the 2024 NFL offseason, according to Adam Schefter. The move brings his stint with the Buffalo Bills to an end after rumors surfaced that he was unhappy with his status there.

NFL fans reacted to the shocking news. Diggs has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the entire NFL during his time in Buffalo, so this was a major addition for the Texans.

Here's what some fans have been saying:

CJ Stroud had a breakout rookie season, helping the Texans advance to the second round of the NFL playoffs. This came just one year after they finished with the second-worst overall record in the NFL.

Adding Stefon Diggs should help Stroud take the next step in Houston.

The blockbuster trade is a crucial loss for the Bills, especially after already losing Gabe Davis during the 2024 NFL free agency period.

Buffalo now needs to address their wide receiver situation to reload some new weapons for Josh Allen. This could potentially hurt their chances of being Super Bowl contenders again, while the Texans' stock appears to be skyrocketing.

Stefon Diggs headlines a massive 2024 NFL offseason for Texans

Stefon Diggs

The Houston Texans paid a small price to get Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. They returned a second-round pick to the Bills in next year's draft while also obtaining a fifth and sixth-round pick in return.

The move headlines a massive offseason in Houston after the Texans have been extremely active during the 2024 NFL free-agency period.

They have made major additions to their roster, including Joe Mixon and Danielle Hunter, as they seem to now be among the favorites to potentially represent the AFC in the next Super Bowl.

Here is a full list of their 2024 additions:

Stefon Diggs

Joe Mixon

Danielle Hunter

Jeff Okudah

CJ Henderson

Denico Autry

Foley Fatukasi

Tim Settle

Tommy Townsend