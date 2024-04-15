As per reports, the New York Jets are bringing Brock Bowers for an official visit at Florham Park before the 2024 NFL Draft. The Jets currently have the 10th overall pick in the upcoming draft and various analysts have them potentially drafting the Georgia tight end.

Jets fans were left ecstatic after Peter Schrager broke the news of Bowers visiting the Jets. They expressed their excitement on social media and some believed that drafting Bowers might make Aaron Rodgers play longer in the NFL.

Here's how fans reacted to it:

"Lock him up and dont let him out till the draft", one fan said.

"That would be a HUGE weapon for Rodgers if they got him", another fan wrote

"He is sooo Travis Kelce!", claimed one fan while channeling his excitement for Bowers.

Brock Bowers had three excellent years at Georgia before declaring for the NFL Draft and is arguably the most touted tight end prospect in recent history. He will be an upgrade on tight end position for majority of the teams in the NFL, and it will be interesting to see if the Jets do actually end up drafting him.

Could Brock Bowers realistically land with the Jets? 2024 mock draft predicts franchise drafting star TE

Brock Bowers at NFL Combine

The Jets already have Tyler Conklin as their tight end but there is a strong possibility that they draft Brock Bowers. Sportskeeda's Mock Draft simulator also projects the AFC East franchise to draft the 21-year-old tight end.

NFL Draft specialist Tony Pauline has Bowers ranked as the third-best prospect in the upcoming draft. Pairing him with Garrett Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and Breece Hall will provide the Jets with one of the best offenses in the league and that will be crucial for them to make a run at the Super Bowl.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts Jets drafting Brock Bowers

In three years with Georgia, Bowers played 40 games in which he had 175 receptions for 2538 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 14.5 yards per reception. He also rushed for 193 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries, which goes on to show that Bowers can be used in various ways on offense.

Whether or not Rodgers plays beyond this season remains to be seen, but giving him another great weapon to work with might help the franchise in persuading the four-time NFL MVP to continue playing for few more seasons.

