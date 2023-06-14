The New York Jets announced that they had signed safety Adrian Amos to a one-year deal, earlier this week. This is the Jets' latest signing as they try to assemble what they believe to be a "super team." And, while the Jets and, of course, New York Jets fans are optimistic about the future, other NFL fans are not.

The news of the team signing Amos had NFL fans on Twitter criticizing the move. Their comments had nothing to do with Amos, with some even admitting that he was a good player and that he will help the defense. But, it was the idea that the New York Jets had once again signed another former Green Bay Packers player.

Considering the New York Jets have already traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and signed Allen Lazard as well. Signing Adrian Amos as well as other of Rodgers' teammates have fans question their way of forming the roster.

Some on social media called them 'frauds' while others chose to call them the 'New York Packers'. With one fan tweeting a photo of Lambeau Field inside of MetLife Stadium to show the similarities between the two.

While New York Jets fans have bought in to the new look team, the rest of the NFL will definitely be quick to judge if things don't turn around right away.

How long has Adrian Amos played in the NFL?

Adrian Amos played collegiate football at Penn State University from 2011 until 2014. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

He played four seasons with the Bears, appearing in nearly every game during that tenure. He then became a free agent and signed with the Green Bay Packers on a four year deal worth $37 million. He became a free agent after the 2022 NFL season and remained one until the Jets signed him this week.

In his eight years in the National Football League, he has played in 126 games. he 636 combined tackles, six sacks, 48 passes deflected, 10 interceptions for 202 total yards and three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

The Jets have signed the 30 year old after a recent injury to Chuck Clark. The Jets had acquired Clark this offseason, but he suffered a serious knee injury during practice last week and the team is concerned that he may miss a significant amount of time.

