NFL Rumors: Cowboys, Dak Prescott expected to work on ‘rich new contract extension’ following QB’s MVP-worthy campaign

Dak Prescott is having one of the best years of his career in the 2023 NFL season. He has helped the Dallas Cowboys achieve a 9-3 record following their Week 13 victory and is currently among the favorites to win the MVP award this year.

His impressive play this year is apparently not only affecting the 2023 season, but the upcoming offseason as well. NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently explained how the Cowboys are already rumored to be working on a new contract for their quarterback after his recent surge.

Rapoport said:

“It feels like Dak Prescott is playing his best football ever. It's because, well, he really is. He is already rich, but it does seem like he is going to get a lot richer. Dak Prescott is playing his way into a new deal. Sources say that the Cowboys and their quarterback are expected to work toward negotiating a rich new contract extension this offseason.

“2024 is the final year of his deal and here's why that is important. He not only has a no-trade clause, but he also has a no-tag clause. And for 2024, he has a $60 million cap hit, which means if they don't do a new deal before free agency, that is what the Cowboys have to carry into March. Untenable; expect them to work it out.”

Playing out the final year of any contract is usually an undesirable situation for quarterbacks. As explained by Rapoport, extending Prescott during the upcoming offseason would be beneficial for both the player and the franchise. The Dallas Cowboys could free up a ton of additional salary cap space by structuring his potential new deal accordingly.

If the Cowboys don't get an extension done this year, Prescott would carry a massive cap hit and would be pending free agency at the end of the 2024 season. A new deal would secure his future in Dallas, reward him with more money, and create additional salary cap flexibility.

Theoretically, everybody wins if the Cowboys extend Prescott, especially considering his MVP level season.

Dak Prescott's odds to win 2023 NFL MVP award

Following another impressive performance in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, Dak Prescott continues to make his case for being the MVP this year. His strong play against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football helped elevate him in the race for the award.

According to his betting line at several sportsbooks, Prescott is now the second-favorite to be named the 2023 NFL MVP. He trails only Jalen Hurts, who currently has the best odds to win the award.

The duo are set to face off against each other in Week 14 when the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles clash horns on Sunday Night Football. The MVP stakes will only build even more anticipation for an already pivotal matchup.