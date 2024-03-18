"Pathetic take": RGIII's suggestion on wanting Caleb Williams to deliver Bears an ultimatum riles up NFL fans

Robert Griffin III, aka RGIII, took to his X account Monday to share some words for former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, and his latest take has riled up many fans. The Chicago Bears are set to draft Williams with the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, but former offensive rookie of the year RGIII had some advice for the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

If drafted, Griffin wants Caleb Williams to pull off an Eli Manning and demand an immediate trade from the Bears.

A Chicago fan replied to this by posting:

"This is truly a pathetic take. They own the #1 pick. He has no leverage. And he is walking into a GREAT situation. #TakeThat."

Many fans agreed with the above take:

Caleb Williams would be going to the best roster a No. 1 pick has gone to in years

Despite RGIII's advice, fans believe Williams will be in a phenomenal situation if drafted by the Chicago Bears. The Bears have quite the offensive roster, with elite wide receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Tyler Scott. The Bears also brought in 1000-plus-yard running back D'Andre Swift and a solid dual-threat tight end in Cole Kmet.

In addition to their pass catchers and runners, the Bears have improved their offensive line and plan to make further additions through the 2024 NFL draft. The team also has a couple of Pro Bowl-caliber defensive players on the other side of the ball.

The Chicago Bears are in a way better situation than the Carolina Panthers when they drafted Bryce Young in 2023. The Panthers didn't surround Young with solid pass catchers and needed a better offensive line. Young put up a stinker in his rookie season, and the Panthers ended the season with the worst record in the league.

RGIII might have his reasons, but it's hard to imagine that Caleb Williams will pull off an Eli Manning in 2024.