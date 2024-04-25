Penei Sewell contract: Where does Lions star’s $112,000,000 deal rank among NFL’s highest-paid OLs?

The Detroit Lions made a big re-signing on Wednesday, inking star offensive tackle Penei Sewell on a four-year, $112 million extension that includes $85 million guaranteed.

Sewell will be under contract in Detroit through the 2029 season with the extension. Detroit took Sewell at No. 7 in the 2021 NFL draft, and the team's starting right tackle has missed just one start since then.

With Sewell signing a $112 million deal that will pay him an average of $28 million, the Lions tackle is now the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil was the highest-paid offensive lineman at $25 million per season but will now be passed by Sewell after his new deal goes into effect.

According to ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats, Sewell finished last season with the second-best pass block win rate (93%), among right tackles.

Along with Sewell, Detroit also inked wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year, $120 million deal.

Dan Campbell praises Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell has been a key player on the Detroit Lions offensive line, and before the 2023 NFL season, coach Dan Campbell had plenty of praise for him.

“I can’t say enough great things about Sewell,” Campbell said in July, via NBCSports. “There’s a reason he was the first pick we had two years ago because we wanted to build around a guy like him. He’s our foundation. He’s one of those pillars that we talk about. He’s something else. He’s a man on a mission. I feel like we’re a team on a mission, but he is a man on a mission.

"You talk about being wired right, a guy that comes in every day, puts in the work. And he’s got so much ability, but he’s got the right attitude, too, and I think that’s what makes him dangerous if you’re the opponent. So, he’s right where he needs to be. If he loses, it bothers him bad, and that’s what you want.

"You want a guy who believes that there’s no way he should lose any rep no matter who he’s playing. He’s shown up, he’s in shape, he’s lean, he’s mean, and I’m glad he’s ours.”

By re-signing Sewell, Detroit has its starting right tackle locked in for the next several years.