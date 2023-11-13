“Stop it!”: Patriots Super Bowl champion shatters Michael Irvin’s defense of Bill Belichick as franchise spirals without Tom Brady

Asante Samuel Sr. has taken aim at Michael Irvin after the former wide receiver defended New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The New England Patriots lost 10-6 to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Germany to fall to 2-8 on the season. It was a tough loss and likely cemented the fact that the Pats will fail to make the playoffs again.

Despite being in a poor state, Irvin defended Belichick saying he's still the best coach in football. However, Samuel Sr. took to social media to voice his disagreement on the matter.

"You stop it @michaelirvin88 you’re trying to force credit to Bill. Tom, left and did win Super Bowl and still could. The only reason your guy is considered great is because of Brady! Stop it Mike! Tom Brady made everyone around him better. Not Bill. I was there!"

Bill Belichick and New England have struggled since Tom Brady left the Patriots in 2020. Samuel Sr., who played with the Patriots between 2003-07, claims Brady, not Belichick was the reason for New England's success.

Exploring Bill Belichick's coaching record without Tom Brady

With Brady as his quarterback, Belichick is 249-75 with a .769 winning percentage, as well as winning six Super Bowls. However, without Brady, Belichick is 82-98 with a .456 winning percentage. Also, since Mac Jones became the Patriots starting quarterback, Belichick is 18-23, with Jones starting.

New England Patriots schedule: Who do Bill Belichick and Mac Jones face next?

The New England Patriots are coming off a 10-6 loss in Germany to the Indianapolis Colts.

New England will have their bye week in Week 11 and will then go on the road to play the New York Giants in Week 12. The Patriots will then face the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets to end the year.