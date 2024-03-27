The Los Angeles Rams made a major move on Tuesday, signing cornerback Tre'Davious White to a one-year, $10 million contract following his release from the Buffalo Bills.

The cornerback is a former first-round pick who has displayed a great level throughout his career in Buffalo; however, he has struggled with injuries over the past few seasons and, when he was healthy, his level dropped a bit. He's still a productive player, but his price tag in 2024 was too expensive for the Bills to keep the player.

NFL fans were excited to see the Rams landing a great player after they lost Aaron Donald, stating that based on the development of their young roster and White's signing, they're set to compete for a Super Bowl in 2024:

What happened to Tre'Davious White? Why did the Bills release him?

The former Buffalo Bills cornerback suffered an Achilles injury during the third quarter of the 48-20 Week 4 win by the Buffalo Bills over the Miami Dolphins. White threw his helmet in clear frustration right after the play, almost as if he knew what had happened to him.

The team instantly gathered around him as he was placed on the cart to leave the field. Sadly, it would not be the first time a non-contact injury ended his season prematurely.

In 2021, he tore his ACL in a game against the New Orleans Saints and had to miss the remainder of the season. He was badly missed as the Bills' season ended in a heartbreak loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the 2021-22 playoffs.

He returned late in the 2022 season to help Buffalo's playoff push, but he was far from his best. It seemed he was getting back to his best in 2023, only for the Achilles tear to end his plans once again.

Now with the Los Angeles Rams, the hope is that he can return to his best levels while finally in an injury-free season. Still, even if he's not the same elite player he used to be, Tre'Davious White could be a great signing for Sean McVay's team.