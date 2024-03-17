WATCH: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany lose their minds at NWSL game as KC Current pulls stunning 5-4 win vs Portland Thorns

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were there to see the KC Current pull off a stunning 5-4 win over the Portland Thorns. And not only did they watch the game, it looked as if they felt every moment of it.

It was a topsy-turvy game. The Current raced out to a 3-0 lead on their home pitch by the 34th minute before a goal for the visiting team resulted in a 3-1 halftime score. Two more goals for the home team made it 5-1 before the Thorns came back strong to score three goals without reply.

With the final goal coming in the first minute of added time, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes would have been sweating out the ending with the rest of the Current fans. But Kansas City held out to secure the win. The Chiefs' quarterback and his wife's reaction was caught on camera as they took in the spectacle unfolding before them.

Patrick Mahomes could not help but feel the excitement of this amazing game, which was a great advertisement for the NWSL. He was on social media and letting his legion of fans know how he felt about this match. He said,

"This game is wild!!!"

Brittany Mahomes and her husband are part-owners of the Kansas City Current franchise and it was a proud day for all of them. As a former soccer player, she would have been thrilled as they opened the new CPKC stadium. It is the first arena ever built in the US built specifically for professional women's soccer.

It was a landmark achievement and it was only fitting that both Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were there to watch the team inaugurate the 11,500-seater complex with a win. The Portland Thorns more than played their part in an amazing game as well.

The CPKC stadium might also have a special guest soon if the Mahomeses have their way as they want Taylor Swift to attend. Patrick Mahomes kept up hopes for those soccer fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the singer by saying,

“We might get her here at some point, she’s a busy woman and Travis [Kelce] is a busy guy... So, maybe during season or something like that we’ll get her out to a Kansas City Current game. She loves supporting Kansas City just like we do and I’m sure Brittany can nudge her and get her here pretty easily.”

KC Current and their owners are certainly not shy about setting trends for others to follow.