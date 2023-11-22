NFL DFS Lineup: Week 12 Lions-Packers top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Sam LaPorta

The NFL Thanksgiving slate features the Detroit Lions, as it always does. This time, they'll be facing off with the Green Bay Packers. It should be a pretty good game between to storied rivals, as the Lions continue to march towards an NFC North crown. In terms of betting, there are some interesting choices to make. We have the best DFS picks for Thanksgiving Day down below.

Top NFL DFS DFS Picks for November 23

Jared Goff plays on Thanksgiving

Best Quarterbacks

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff has quietly been a very good fantasy quarterback this season, even in spite of a relative dud (two touchdowns and three interceptions) last week. The Packers don't have an elite defense and the Lions have a full cadre of healthy weapons. It's very likely that he bounces back in a big way.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers ($5,600 on DraftKings)

Jordan Love hasn't been as great as the Packers had hoped, but he is more than capable of putting in a good performance. The Lions defense has had its fair share of struggles. They are great against the run, but teams have found success through the air and the Packers could, too.

Best Running Backs

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions ($6,800 on DraftKings)

Jahmyr Gibbs has been on an absolute tear of late. Now that he's finally getting a substantial amount of touches, he can be relied on for fantasy purposes. There's always a chance David Montgomery gets all the goalline work, but he's been ceding some of those chances to Gibbs. Plus, Gibbs' big-play ability makes him the best choice here.

AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers

By virtue of a relatively broken running back room, AJ Dillon is the best choice for them. Aaron Jones and Emmanuel Wilson are both hurt and unlikely to suit up. The Lions have a tough run defense, but Dillon will see almost all the carries and some work in the passing game, too.

Best Wide Receivers

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers ($4,000 on DraftKings)

Assuming Jayden Reed is fully healthy, he has emerged as a key contributor on this offense. He's done quite well in recent weeks, outdoing Christian Watson most of the time. That figures to continue in a game where the passing attack will be heavily relied upon.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions ($4,200 on DraftKings)

Even with the emergence of Jameson Williams as a true deep threat, Amon-Ra St. Brown will get the majority of targets. He may have to deal with Jaire Alexander in coverage, but not many players have been able to slow him down this year. Expect that trend to continue on Thanksgiving.

Best Tight Ends

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta has been one of the best fantasy tight ends all year, even with a low output last week. He's one of the best rookies, too, and it certainly makes him the best tight end in this game. LaPorta has the ability to score multiple touchdowns and see plenty of targets, especially if St. Brown is shadowed by Alexander.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

With Luke Musgrave out, most of the tight end work will go to Tucker Kraft. He hasn't been excellent this year, but he can be capable when pressed into action. Against a relatively weak secondary, Kraft could emerge as a frequent target for Love in the Packers' gameplan.

As always, please gamble responsibly. For more tips, check out our DFS lineup optimizer!